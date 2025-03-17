JD Vance Mocks Protestors During His Visit To Michigan—Asks “Why Are They Here and Not…”

Vice President JD Vance is finally getting the media’s attention. However, it’s not the kind of attention a vice president must be getting. He has been the subject of protests and humiliation everywhere he goes.

Since JD Vance disrespected President Zelenskyy, he has been the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. During his ski trip, he faced protestors, was booed at Kennedy Centre, and gets trolled on social media almost daily.

But he has had enough and is giving back the same energy.

The Vice President visited Vantage Plastics in Bay City, Michigan, where protestors surrounded him. Some of the demonstrators made references to the now infamous White House Meeting. They held banners saying, “Wrap Vance in a plastic ship to Russia.” Others wrote catchphrases like “This is not normal” and “Fascists are not welcome in Michigan.”

While speaking at the venue, he brought up the issue of the protesters who had gathered outside. He asked his receptive audience why the demonstrators weren’t at work, and Vance attempted to trivialize the matter.

JD VANCE CRUSHES PROTESTORS JD Vance : “I’m sure all of us saw there are a few protesters outside.

I can’t be the only person wondering it’s a little after noon on a Friday. Don’t you all have jobs?…

That’s one of the reasons we have got to rebuild American manufacturing…… pic.twitter.com/jo99dJpnhp — Michigan News Source (@MINewsSource) March 14, 2025

JD told his audience that if it was, it would be a little after noon on a Friday. He was sure everyone noticed that there were some protesters outside. He added that he can’t be the only one who thinks, “Don’t you all have jobs?”

When the hall rang out with laughter, he added, “And that, in his opinion, is one of the reasons we need to revive American manufacturing.” He said the government needs to help outstanding businesses like Vantage Plastics so people can find jobs and get off the streets.

“We have an American media that says: How dare Donald Trump stand up for the American worker. I think I speak for American worker when I say Thank God for President Trump finally standing up for the American worker” – JD Vance in Bangor Township Michigan Vantage Plastics Friday pic.twitter.com/AjBMnBjO01 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 16, 2025

Vance also declared that the Donald Trump‘s administration has started the great American comeback; during his visit to Vantage Plastics in Michigan, he highlighted the administration’s pledge to “make it easier and more affordable to make things again in the United States.”

This was a smart save after JD Vance faced several insulting moments. The Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance were jeered at a concert on Thursday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The couple was there to see Stephanie Coleman and Nora Brown, a folk musical duo. The Vice President was seen grinning and waving to those below. This looked like an attempt by JD and Usha to break the tense situation.

JD Vance was booed at the Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/vdLMNbK8Cy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2025

However, the internet was not amused by this. A video of his unexpected response has become popular on X. One individual quipped in a comment on the video, “JD be like “HUH??” “The Republican Party has no idea how badly they are going to tank,” said another. “And he waves,” wrote a third poster. Too amusing. “Vance and wife appear to be oblivious to the boos,” someone else surmised.

While JD Vance talked about manufacturing and other jobs and industries, U.S. consumer sentiment has suffered. It has plunged for the third consecutive month to 22%. It is below its last number under Joe Biden’s administration in December 2024.

Houston, Trump has a problem Consumer sentiment index is dropping like a lead ballon. “The mix of new tariffs, federal cutbacks, erratic policy, and a slumping stock market is dampening Americans’ optimism.” @axios pic.twitter.com/wLZH0mfqKr — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) March 14, 2025

According to the preliminary Friday survey, consumers’ inflation expectations increased to 3.9% from 3.5%, the largest monthly gain since 1993.