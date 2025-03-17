JD Vance has just made a “creepy” comment about his wife, Usha Vance, and the internet is not quite happy with him. Some called out the Vice President for being too “Controlling,” while others pointed out that he was trying to use his wife as a “prop.” So, what did Vance say that made people so furious on the internet?

During his visit to Michigan on Friday, JD started off by praising Usha Chilukuri Vance, his Indian-American wife. He stated that she is an “amazing” Second Lady and has been doing a “great job.” Vance added that he is “proud” to have Usha by his side. Things were grand until the Vice President decided to add a bit of humor to his otherwise perfect speech.

“Here’s the thing – The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it,” he joked. Usha, who was standing right behind him, smiled, instantly following his “instruction.” The audience also broke into laughter, showing their support for Vance’s comment.

However, on the internet, the 17-second video of his speech went viral, garnering quite the opposite reaction. His words didn’t sit well with many, who called him out for “demeaning,” “controlling,” and “humiliating,” remarks on his wife. “[It] is straight-up creepy. Political spouses who just sit there grinning like puppets aren’t admirable. They’re useless. And it’s 2025. Women aren’t props,” one user wrote. “She looks uncomfortable and miserable,” another pointed out. “Oh and wifey smiles, laughs nd celebrates because she acts on commands!! She’s embarrassed not amused,” the other commented.

JD Vance saying his wife has to “smile, laugh, and celebrate” whatever he says—no matter how crazy—is straight-up creepy. Political spouses who just sit there grinning like puppets aren’t admirable. They’re useless. And it’s 2025. Women aren’t props. pic.twitter.com/yZiKodnQhq — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 14, 2025

Some X (formerly users) also slammed JD Vance for being a “red flag,” claiming that his wife is living an “unhappy marriage.” “Usha, blink twice if you’re being held hostage,” one person wrote, while the other advised her to “run.”

Run Usha, run! — cmh (@Silkpyjamas) March 15, 2025

However, while most internet users were busy criticizing the VP for his comments, some of his fans have come to his defense. Many pointed out that the joke was taken “out of context.” One user wrote, “You cut off the part where he praised his wife for her work.” The other commented, “Just another pathetic attempt at making him look bad. It is not working.”

Just another pathetic attempt at making him look bad. It is not working 😂 — Sean Borek (@Sborek79) March 15, 2025

It is to be noted that although Vance himself backed racist comments in the past, his wife, Usha, is the first Indian-American Second Lady in the history of the United States. She was raised in an upper-middle-class home in San Diego by her parents, who were immigrants. While attending Yale Law School in the early 2010s, she met JD Vance and tied the knot in 2014. The high-profile couple has three children- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Although his latest joke at the Michigan event came out offensive, Vance has previously praised Usha. In his 2016 memoir, the Republican VP described her as the “super smart daughter of Indian immigrants,” while calling himself a “conservative hillbilly from Appalachia.”