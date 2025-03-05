“My Wife Isn’t….”—Lip Reader Catches JD Vance’s Candid Remark to Mike Johnson at Congress

Donald Trump’s much-awaited address speech in front of Congress occurred on Tuesday. The speech highlighted the work he carried out under his administration in the last 40 days after his return to the White House and his vision that could contribute to making America great again.

Several high-profile names attended the highly publicized event alongside members of Congress, who also brought their guests. However, what caught everyone’s eye was Vice President JD Vance’s brief interaction with House Speaker Mike Johnson, which sparked an online frenzy.

As per The Irish Star lip-reading expert NJ Hicking, JD Vance overheard telling Johnson, “It’s not an apology,” before adding in a hushed tone, “They’ll be here; they have been appointed.” He said, “My wife isn’t too pleased about that,” referring to his partner, Usha Chilukuri Vance.

Usha and JD Vance have been married since 2014 and share three children. The couple met in college at Yale and tied the knot in an interfaith ceremony because Usha is an Indian American immigrant who practices Hinduism.

In addition, Usha has stood by her husband through the highs and lows of his political career and has been his source of strength. She is often spotted beside him in several events and rallies and takes his stance during significant controversies.

Meanwhile, the sensational speech by President Trump was detailed and reportedly surpassed the 90-minute mark. Compared to that, his inaugural speech was only 30 minutes long. While he began the speech in celebratory mode, it became chaotic and controversial.

According to Reuters, Trump faced protests from Democrats, with Representative Al Green abruptly halting the speech and lashing out at Trump. Al Green stood up and screamed that the president did not have a mandate. “Sit your ass down!” Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican, yelled back at Green, who remained standing.

The drama continued as Democratic women, including Nancy Pelosi, wore pink instead of the staple formal colors of blue and grey to show silent protest and unity with others. Furthermore, in his speech, Trump said, “For the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction—an astonishing record 27-point swing, the most ever.”.

However, polls reveal that nearly 49 percent of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track, and his economic policies, like the decision to include tariffs on Canada and Mexico, received less approval. Moreover, many people were also upset with his radical gender policies when Trump declared that the U.S. would only recognize two genders, male and female.

Meanwhile, only a third of Americans approve of his policies regarding inflation and trade. Donald Trump’s rating as a leader is 44 percent, which is only a little higher than former President Joe Biden’s peak during the second half of his term in the White House. Yet, that did not stop Donald Trump from calling Biden “the worst president in history.”

As per previous sources, Donald Trump’s PR wanted the speech to become viral and make history in American politics, and this media team worked hard to achieve the goal. So, we guess he achieved his targeted goal despite the chaos. What do you think? Let us know.