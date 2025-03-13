JD Vance’s Comment on Usha’s Pants Put Trump & Melania’s Relationship to Shame

Vice President JD Vance seems not to share a very close bond with Donald Trump that Elon Musk is currently sharing. Well, their recent activities speak a lot in that regard. Very recently, Trump declared, he and musk make a great ‘team’.

JD Vance might feel the burn there. But does it matter? Forget his equation with the President, he has something far more valuable—a strong, affectionate relationship with his wife, Usha Vance. A wonderful partner, and a peaceful home, isn’t it what everyone longs for?

On a complete contrary, Donald and Melania Trump‘s public appearances and their body languages have always sparked discussions about their marriage. Netizens couldn’t help but think, are they in a loving relationship after all?

Drop a❤ if you Love our second first family Usha & JD Vance! pic.twitter.com/1CGibsQpBe — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) November 6, 2024

Take, for example, Melania’s choice of a towering black top hat at Trump’s inauguration. That outfit choice had made headlines for all the wrong reasons; many people slammed her fashion choice on such a big day! If Trump had known she planned to wear such a statement piece, he might have suggested something less dramatic. At least, that wouldn’t block her face or interfere with their kiss, which moment again left the internet cringing over it!

Now, coming to JD Vance and Usha. They, however, seem to be the type of couple who genuinely enjoy each other’s company! They are spotted sharing meals, talking about their day, and coordinating their outfits. Unlike Melania, who has spent much of Trump’s presidency in New York, Usha and JD appear to be very much involved in each other’s everyday lives.

Now, what new thing did JD Vance do that we could get another strong example of the loving bond he shares with his wife? On March 12, 2025, during a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast in Washington D.C. with Ireland’s Taoiseach, JD Vance playfully mentioned his wife’s outfit choice. As per The Daily Mail, referring to her festive attire, he quipped, “[The breakfast was] a really great opportunity for Usha to wear her pair of green pants. She’s had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out.”

Not only was JD wearing a matching green tie, but his comment had a deeper meaning—he listens to his wife, he knows about his wife’s taste and her closet detail. Rather than dismissing what some might see as a trivial detail, he acknowledged it, celebrated it, and even shared it publicly! The gesture is enough to show the warmth and care they share with each other.

JD’s affectionate gestures don’t stop at fashion commentary. When Usha faced attacks about her Indian heritage in August 2024, JD didn’t hesitate a minute to defend her on ABC News’s This Week (via The Hill), saying, “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly.”

Vance says Usha has had those green pants in her closet forever, and now she’s happy she finally got to break them out today. 🤣 💚 🤣pic.twitter.com/gxNAwqOzUD — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 12, 2025

He made it clear that while criticism of his policies was fair game, targeting his wife was unacceptable at any cost. “If these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”

Be it praising her fashion choices or taking a stand for her, JD Vance has been proving time and again that he’s not just a devoted and loving husband—he’s one who values, respects, and cherishes his wife in ways that Trump and Melania never seem to display.