Donald Trump Says “There’s No Better Team” Than Himself and Elon Musk—Is JD Vance Feeling the Burn?

Donald Trump is showing how much of a team player he is by supporting his “team”. At least, that’s what the President is referring to his buddy Elon Musk and himself as now. Several netizens took to the internet to talk about the Republican’s high praise for Musk, which might be a potential shade to JD Vance.

The confession comes after Trump took to social media to defend the Tesla CEO and his company. Trump recently took to Truth Social to defend the Tesla CEO and how his company is being unfairly “boycotted.” The 78-year-old put the blame on the “Radical Left Lunatics” for “illegally and collusively” boycotting the company.

In the same post, the President also labeled Tesla as Musk’s “baby” and the “world’s great automakers.” The politician also did not miss the opportunity to gush about Musk. “Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” he wrote in the post.

Trump went all in with his agenda to support the billionaire by declaring that he would buy a Tesla the next day. A day later, the President stood in front of the White House with his shiny and “beautiful” new purchase. Trump and Tesla met up with the Press as they posed in front of a red Tesla.

Trump told the press Musk is a “great guy” and a “patriot.” What really pricked up the people’s ears was when Trump called himself and the Tesla CEO a “team.” The Republican pointed to Musk while noting, “There’s no better team.”

The particular remark came as a surprise to people considering that Trump hasn’t placed such high praise even on his more immediate teammate JD Vance. Another moment where the President could not stop himself from singing praises of Musk was when he seemed to shade everyone but the Tesla CEO.

Trump just spoke to the media about buying a Tesla and said he hopes it boosts Tesla sales. In response Musk claimed Tesla will double US production. This is unlikely given declining demand for his cars. This is just two corrupt oligarchs scratching each other’s backs. pic.twitter.com/sXxqqx6bvD — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 11, 2025

Trump claimed that he likes to take care of his “high IQ people” because they “don’t have too many of them” around. In his inauguration ceremony speech, the President credited Vance for being smart but added how his wife Usha is even smarter. The backhanded compliment is one of the nicest things Trump has said about the Vice President.

Trump even openly admitted how he doesn’t see Vance as his successor. “Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?” the President was asked in an interview with Fox News. “No,” the Republican simply replied while giving Vance the credit for being “capable” nonetheless.

Musk on JD Vance: “Best Vice President ever and our future President.” pic.twitter.com/AxrUqTGzwS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 28, 2025

Vance on the other hand seems to have no bad blood towards Elon Musk despite Trump’s repeated favoritism. Even though the Vice President doesn’t seem to have an opinion about the Tesla CEO yet, he sure seems to have one about the cars. Vance previously spoke about how Tesla is not his car of choice while adding that electric vehicles in general are not his cup of tea.