Vice President JD Vance’s cryptic social media statement that alluded to his goals beyond the White House’s No. 2 position is causing political shockwaves. Perhaps even into the number one position? Vance posted a message on Bluesky on Monday that immediately went viral on the internet.

“I have a very exciting announcement regarding my political future! #Trump2028,” and an image of him wearing a scarlet “Trump 2028” cap. This has sparked a flurry of rumors that the Republican from Ohio is preparing to run for president once Donald Trump serves out his second and final term.

Even though President Donald Trump has more than three years left in office, speculation is already circulating about who would succeed him as MAGA. Additionally, preliminary data indicates that Vance is attracting the support of GOP primary voters.

Notably, the vice president is by far the most popular prospective Republican presidential contender in 2028, according to a recent Emerson College Polling survey. One political expert told Newsweek, “…his fate is tied to the success of Trump’s second term, and if that fails to deliver, JD’s star will wane.”

It’s interesting to note that Democrats have strongly reacted to Vance’s pivotal role in guiding a divisive GOP megabill through the Senate, and they are acting swiftly to link his name to the bill’s most divisive provisions, which include cuts to social programs and benefits. Vance gave the deciding vote that sent the legislation closer to President Trump’s desk following 27 hours of heated discussion.

Vice President JD Vance PROVED today that he is ready to be President in 2028… DO YOU AGREE ? pic.twitter.com/BEwhNx5088 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 29, 2025

While California Governor Gavin Newsom urged Americans to “bookmark” this moment, calling Vance “the ultimate reason why 17 million Americans will lose their healthcare,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Vance’s vote as a “complete and utter betrayal of working families.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined the chorus, posting: “VP Vance has cast the deciding vote in the Senate to cut Medicaid, take away food assistance, blow up the deficit, and add tax breaks for the wealthiest… This bill is unpopular because it is wrong. Congress votes this week, but it’s our voices — and our votes — that will have the final say.”

There are others whose names have popped up for the 2028 presidential election. Despite her crushing loss to Trump in 2024, Kamala Harris has emerged as the early Democratic frontrunner for the 2028 US presidential race, according to a new poll released on Monday by Echelon Insights. The poll shows the former US vice president leading the Democratic primary field with 26% support among Democrats and Democrats-leaning voters.

Buckle up, buttercup. JD Vance WILL be your president in 2028. pic.twitter.com/1jmT0HLc84 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 22, 2025

With 11% and 10% of the vote, respectively, former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and California Governor Gavin Newsom are the only other Democrats to garner double-digit support in the poll. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who received 7% of the vote, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who received 6%, complete the top five.

A few political outsiders were also included in the survey. That group was topped by entrepreneur Mark Cuban with 3%, followed by comedian Jon Stewart and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, who each received 1%. Given that the primaries are still more than two years away and that voter opinion may change, 13% of Democratic respondents stated they were unsure.