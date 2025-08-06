JD Vance Heaping Praise on Another Woman Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for His Marriage to Usha Vance

Sydney Sweeney has ignited headlines recently, not just for her viral American Eagle jeans ad, but also because news broke that she has been registered as a Republican since 2024. This news reached Donald Trump in due time and the American President is naturally all giddied up after learning the same.

Following Trump, Vice President JD Vance has also weighed in, causing fresh scrutiny over his public praise of the Euphoria star. The way JD spoke about Sweeney on a recent podcast has sparked further discussion about the state of his marriage to Usha Vance.

Appearing on the Ruthless podcast on August 1, JD Vance discussed the controversial ad campaign, which used the phrase “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”—a pun some interpreted as a subtle dog whistle referencing genetic superiority.

Skirting this controversy, JD responded with sarcasm: “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” directly downplaying the concerns while repeatedly complimenting Sweeney’s appearance.

Instead of addressing the underlying allegations about the ad, JD focused on criticizing Democrats, claiming they label people Nazis simply for finding Sweeney attractive. He argued, “This is a left-wing-driven take that would alienate young male voters.” Going out of his way to emphasize Sweeney’s looks, JD risked coming off as personally invested in the debate, which some believe reflects poorly on the status of his own marriage, given his history of public snubs against Usha Vance.

It should be noted here that JD has often publicly praised other women while he ignored Usha. For instance, he reportedly gave his wife the cold shoulder on Mother’s Day, fueling rumors of marital strain. Now, his enthusiastic compliments of Sweeney come at a time when speculation about a possible divorce between the Vances has reached new heights.

Adding more intrigue, Usha’s absence from social media on JD’s birthday, the day after the podcast episode, spoke volumes in the context of ongoing divorce rumors. The lack of any online acknowledgment from Usha has been interpreted as a potential response to her husband’s public remarks, suggesting she may not have been impressed by his commentary on the Sydney Sweeney controversy.

The most effective ad this century? American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney campaign. Proves great jeans (and genes) win big – even VP JD Vance weighed in. Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans. pic.twitter.com/7VVvDoZGNP — Michael ☩ 🇦🇹 ☩ (@Inaktivkohle) August 2, 2025

Given the fact that Usha is already not a fan of the SLOTUS life and clearly does not enjoy the spotlight she gets, her reaction to JD’s publicly gushing over Sweeney is entirely understandable. The couple has continuously been fueling separation rumors with their awkward public appearances and JD’s failed attempts at trying to be humorous with Usha. Now the Sweeney comments are most likely to further air those speculations and it remains to be seen if JD or Usha says anything further on this topic.