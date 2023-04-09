Janice Dickinson's Shocking Revelation: I Stole Donald Trump's Limo to Meet JFK Jr

Janice Dickinson, the former supermodel and reality TV star, has recently made a shocking revelation about a daring car theft she committed in the 1980s. In an interview with Queerty, Dickinson disclosed that she had stolen Donald Trump's limousine to get to a date with John F. Kennedy Jr. in downtown Manhattan.

According to Dickinson, the incident took place during a severe snowstorm in New York City when she was unable to find a taxi to take her to her dinner date with JFK Jr. Desperate to make it to the rendezvous, she decided to take matters into her own hands and "borrow" Trump's limo, which was conveniently parked nearby.

"I was sitting there in the cold for a couple of hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available. And so I just said, 'Come on, just get in this limo. I'll just drive it a few blocks.' So my girlfriend got in the back."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Arnold Turner

Dickinson's driving skills, however, left much to be desired, as she swerved and made fishtails down the snowy streets of New York. "I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street, and there was no one on the road," she said. "It was a real storm. So I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn't want to miss that date, honey."

Despite the risk and danger involved, Dickinson managed to make it to her date with JFK Jr. and even shared a kiss with the hunky political scion. "Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did kiss him," she revealed. However, she did not disclose whether the relationship went any further or what Trump's reaction was to the theft of his limo.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Diane Freed

At the time, Kennedy and Trump were associates on the New York social scene and had been pictured at multiple events together. Dickinson’s date story was disclosed just days after another supermodel spoke out about a romantic encounter with JFK Jr. in the 80s.

Earlier this week, Brooke Shields said she also shared a kiss with Kennedy during a one-on-one time at a ski chalet in Aspen, Colorado. The Blue Lagoon beauty went into detail about the date during an interview with Howard Stern, saying Kennedy was “less than chivalrous” after she refused to have sex with him, as per New York Post.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Michael Buckner, Unsplash|Photo by Library of Congress

The incident is not the first time that Dickinson has made headlines. In recent years, she has become known for her outspokenness and her role as a judge on the reality TV show, America's Next Top Model. She has also been embroiled in several high-profile legal battles, including a lawsuit against Bill Cosby and a bankruptcy case.