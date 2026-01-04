Nicki Minaj Quietly Steps Back From Trump Cheerleading After Facing 120K Deportation Petition

The irony was almost too perfect to ignore. Here was one of hip-hop’s biggest names, a self-made mogul who’d spent years publicly criticizing Donald Trump‘s immigration policies, suddenly sharing stages with his supporters and appearing to embrace the MAGA movement.

But when fans began organizing deportation petitions against her, complete with over 120,000 signatures combined, Nicki Minaj seemingly got the message. Since late December, the 43-year-old rapper has gone radio silent on politics, retreating from the inflammatory posts that had ignited a firestorm among her loyal fanbase.

For years, Nicki Minaj had been outspoken about immigration issues, drawing from her own deeply personal history. She’d made it clear that Trump’s hardline stance on immigration was anathema to everything she believed in. But something shifted in recent months.

Her appearance at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in December marked a turning point, literally and figuratively, as she shared the stage with prominent Trump supporters and conservatives, including Erika Kirk, widow of slain commentator Charlie Kirk.

Erika Kirk just brought out Nicki Minaj at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event: pic.twitter.com/nuEjDhgLrd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2025

The move left fans reeling. Social media erupted with disappointment and anger as supporters who’d championed her for years felt betrayed by what they perceived as a complete political about-face.

Suddenly, the woman who’d criticized Trump’s immigration policies was being photographed alongside his most vocal cheerleaders.

The backlash didn’t stay confined to Twitter threads and disappointed comment sections. Within weeks, two separate Change.org petitions emerged calling for Nicki’s deportation back to Trinidad and Tobago, her birthplace.

One petition garnered over 47,000 signatures, while the second garnered more than 88,000. Together, they represented a coordinated effort by fans who felt genuinely hurt and abandoned by her apparent political pivot.

The petitions struck a particular nerve because they weaponized Nicki’s own immigration story against her.

🚨 ERIKA KIRK: “I know that you are getting a LOT of backlash from your own industry. What is your reaction to that?”@NICKIMINAJ: “I didn’t notice.” Based as HELL 🔥 The crowd freaking loves Nicki! pic.twitter.com/GVhxQSXj7Y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 21, 2025

In 2018, she’d posted candidly about arriving in America as an undocumented immigrant at age five: “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of five.”

That vulnerability, that genuine concern for vulnerable families, made her recent political moves feel like a betrayal of her own past.

The situation became even more complicated when Nicki revealed during a 2024 TikTok livestream that she’d never actually obtained U.S. citizenship despite her decades of residence and her substantial tax contributions.

She told followers: “You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

The admission raised legitimate questions about her immigration status at the exact moment she was cozying up to an administration known for aggressive immigration enforcement. It was tone-deaf, to say the least.

Despite the petitions and the public outcry, Nicki faces no actual risk of deportation. She holds a green card, which grants her lawful permanent resident status.

Even though she entered the country without proper documentation as a child and has never naturalized, her green card provides legal protection and authorization to work and reside indefinitely in the United States.

Since December 26, when she posted holiday wishes to her “Barbz” fanbase alongside religious messages about angels and God, Nicki has been conspicuously absent from social media commentary on politics.

It’s the kind of strategic silence that speaks volumes. The combination of fan outrage, dueling petitions, and the inherent contradiction between her immigration advocacy and her support for the Trump administration appears to have finally registered.

Whether this marks a genuine recalibration of her political views or simply savvy damage control remains to be seen.