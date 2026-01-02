Crowds Boo Nicki Minaj Songs as Fans Stop Dancing After Her MAGA Turn

The backlash against Nicki Minaj continues after her MAGA turn, which contradicts many of her previous stances and alienates many of her Barbz.

Newsweek reported Friday that multiple clips have surfaced on TikTok showing crowds booing when Minaj songs play. People stop mid-dance, and DJs get urged to change songs. This is framed by posters as a response to what the outlet described as her shift from a more liberal image to a more conservative one.

In one popular TikTok, the caption claims the dance floor was packed until a Nicki Minaj song played, after which the room quickly emptied. Another clip shows clubgoers booing and yelling “turn it off,” while other posts describe “instant boos” when the DJ plays her music.

This footage supports a wider online story that the “girls and gays,” who once fueled her club success, are turning away from her rapidly. One video cited by Newsweek features drag queens engaging the crowd with the question, “Who here hates Nicki Minaj?” The audience cheers in response, while an overlay declares that “The girls and gays will enter 2026 as Nicki haters.”

It’s not just booing and cold shoulders on the dance floor. The publication also noted a minor trend of people remixing songs to remove Minaj’s verses. This includes TikTok posts that cut her vocals from “Bang Bang.” The clips resemble protest art, with quick edits, catchy captions, and a clear message that some fans want the hits without her voice.

The satisfying moment a crowd fiercely Rejected Nicki Minaj’s Music in a club asking the DJ to turn it off. “NO OO TURN IT OFF NOW!” pic.twitter.com/NiMDWN1ulK — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) December 28, 2025

The backlash connects to a series of recent appearances and statements that many interpret as a rightward political turn. In December 2025, Minaj had an interview with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, after praising Trump on social media. This moment felt significant to fans who view it as the peak of a longer “arc” in her views.

Many have sharedMinaj’s previous comments about not supporting Trump in 2020, and her experience as an illegal immigrant to the U.S. In Trump’s second term, she appeared at the United Nations, echoing the president’s claims of persecution of Christians in Nigeria, which the West African nation’s government has denied.

Online anger has led to a petition campaign with a Change.org page calling for her deportation to Trinidad, which had passed 39,000 signatures at the time of reporting. A separate petition for deportation had reached 80,000 signatures. One petition organizer stated that the goal was to encourage authorities to review her residency status, showing how intense the reactions have become.

Minaj has not publicly distanced herself from this situation with her dismissing critics at the Turning Point conference, saying people are “determined to just stay mad.” When asked about backlash from the entertainment industry during the Turning Point USA interview, she responded, “I didn’t notice.”

There are also signs that the “canceled” narrative isn’t universal, as a TikTok shows a packed dance floor while her music plays, paired with a caption asking what happened to canceling her.

Since her appearance at the Turning Point event, the rapper has deactivated her Instagram and remained silent on X since Christmas.