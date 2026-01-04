Trump’s Attack on Venezuela Puts the Brakes on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Awards Show Appearance

Donald Trump’s surprise strike on Venezuela on January 3, 2026, not only affected global politics but also impacted the world of entertainment. Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio found his plans disrupted due to the operation.

The Titanic star was scheduled to arrive in Palm Springs, California, to attend the 37th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Saturday night.

He was set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed 2025 film One Battle After Another.

Instead, DiCaprio was stuck on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, roughly 600 miles northeast of Caracas, where he was celebrating New Year’s Day when the US launched its attack on Venezuela, capturing leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Due to air restrictions, bae Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t attend The Palm Springs International Film Awards to receive his Desert Palm Achievement Award for One Battle After Another, so a pre-recorded message from him was played urging the fight to save cinema.#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/zLetQlI3xj — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) January 4, 2026



According to The Daily Beast, hundreds of flights across the Caribbean were cancelled as a result of the attack, in line with Federal Aviation Administration airspace closures. Security concerns also prompted the suspension of American commercial air activity until 1 PM on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

DiCaprio failed to make it to Palm Springs and could not receive the award in person due to the airspace closures. A spokesperson for the Palm Springs Film Festival also confirmed to Variety that the actor would be absent from the event due to airspace restrictions.

“While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema,” the spokesperson said.

“His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening,” they added.

While his One Battle After Another co-stars Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti honored him onstage, the actor sent a recorded awards acceptance speech.

“I’m stuck on the East Coast. I wish I was there to celebrate with all of you. I’m truly grateful to be a part of it, even from the distance,” the Shutter Island actor said in his speech.

While Trump’s pre-planned attack impacted Leonardo DiCaprio, no other award winners were reported to miss the event due to the ongoing situation.

The Revenant star was reportedly meant to be joined onstage by Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Hudson. However, the frame remained incomplete due to his absence.

DiCaprio was spotted on a yacht near St. Barts with his 27-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on January 1, 2026. They were also joined by retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.

Bae Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti and Tom Brady were spotted on Jeff Bezos’ yacht in St Barts on Thursday (Jan 1).#LeonardoDiCaprio#VittoriaCeretti#TomBrady pic.twitter.com/bpN5m2aL57 — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) January 2, 2026



The actor previously called out Trump for ignoring climate change issues. “Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections,” DiCaprio said in a 2024 video where he discussed the damage hurricanes Helene and Milton.

He also endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, saying “We need leaders who are equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet.”