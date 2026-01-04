Elon Musk Ends Feud With Trump Following Bitter DOGE Exit—What Is He Up To?

The bromance is officially back on. After months of public feuding, pointed jabs, and bitter recriminations, Elon Musk and Donald Trump were spotted together Saturday evening at Mar-a-Lago, shaking hands and sharing a celebratory dinner like old friends who’d never been apart.

The reconciliation felt calculated and deliberate—two powerful men putting their egos aside for a photo opportunity and, presumably, something more substantive beneath the surface.

Just weeks earlier, their relationship had been in freefall. Musk’s acrimonious exit from the Department of Government Efficiency left deep wounds on both sides.

While reports at the time characterized his departure as “amicable,” Musk took to social media to trash Trump publicly, taking swipes at the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and generally making his disappointment known.

Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/1Oq35b1PEC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

The Tesla CEO even went so far as to hint at forming his own political party, a threat that clearly stung. Then came the real dagger: Musk suggested that the Epstein Files hadn’t been released because Trump’s name appeared in them—an allegation that sent shockwaves through Mar-a-Lago and beyond.

Trump responded with characteristic pettiness, declaring Musk “80 percent super-genius” and “20 percent problems.” The implication was clear. For months, the two seemed headed toward permanent rupture.

But Elon Musk has a talent for recognizing when he’s lost. Over the past few weeks, he began methodically working his way back into Trump’s good graces. November brought a White House dinner where Musk rubbed elbows with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Later that month, he was photographed dining with Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Each appearance was carefully orchestrated, a slow-motion apology without words.

Then came the humiliating retreat. Last month, Musk recommitted to donating millions to Republican candidates ahead of the midterms. The message was unmistakable: I was wrong, and I’m back in the fold.

Saturday’s reunion was anything but subtle. Video footage showed Musk and Trump walking through Mar-a-Lago side by side, accompanied by Melania Trump, and met by applause as they made their way to dinner.

🚨 HELL YES! @ElonMusk and President Trump had dinner together at Mar-a-Lago tonight And they received a HUGE applause walking through the dining room. These two can be a freaking POWER TEAM in 2026 if they work together. LET’S GO! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/72RBn61bsR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 4, 2026

In one Instagram clip, Musk can be seen repeatedly nodding his head toward guests clapping, his body language broadcasting submission and gratitude in equal measure.

The occasion? Trump’s military operation in Venezuela. On Saturday morning, the U.S. military launched what the administration described as a “large-scale attack” on Caracas, resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump announced the operation at a press conference, where he notably appeared to struggle to stay awake yet still boasted that the invasion “played out like prime time TV.”

Musk had praised the operation effusively on X beforehand. He changed his profile picture to an American flag, reshared the White House’s post declaring “GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES MILITARY,” and congratulated Trump on the capture.

“It is heartwarming to see so many Venezuelans celebrating their country freed from a brutal tyrant,” Musk posted online.

POTUS, FLOTUS & FDOTUS, Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The dinner took place at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Date: Reports indicate this specific dinner was held on a recent Saturday evening, January 3, 2026, following a military operation in Venezuela that Musk… pic.twitter.com/bkcwBUfVNb — brane mijatovic (@brane_mija64426) January 4, 2026

What remains unspoken is what Musk stands to gain from this reconciliation. A man of his ego and resources doesn’t simply capitulate without expecting something in return.

Whether it’s influence over policy, promises of future opportunities, or simply the satisfaction of being back in the inner circle, only time will tell. What’s clear is that Elon Musk needed Trump more than Trump needed Musk—and both men knew it.

The Venezuelan operation, controversial as it may be, provided the perfect occasion for a reset. Both men could claim victory, share a moment of triumph, and let their public feud evaporate into the Mar-a-Lago air.