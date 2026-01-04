Donald Trump Jr. Claps Back at Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor Condemns ‘Act of War’ Against Venezuela

Donald Trump Jr. took to X to hit back at newly-elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani after the latter condemned the US strike on Venezuela.

On January 3, 2026, President Donald Trump announced that the US had carried out a “large-scale” attack on Venezuela and captured the nation’s leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

He confirmed that the duo had been “flown out of the country” and claimed that the US will “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition.”

truth social post from trump about the capture of maduro so you don’t have to go to truth social pic.twitter.com/gDmYyInCaN — venturecommunist.bsky.social (@venturecommunis) January 3, 2026



On Saturday afternoon, Mamdani took to X to condemn the Trump-ordered strike on the South American country.

“I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City,” he wrote.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” Mamdani added.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home,” he mentioned.

“My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance,” the Mayor stated.

I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026



However, Trump’s son, Don Jr. hit back at Zohran Mamdani, claiming that Marudo’s deposition has in fact left many Venezuelans “ecstatic” as they were able to escape his authoritarian regime.

“In all fairness there’s tens of thousands of Venezuelans in NYC and hundreds of thousands in other cities all over America because they had to flee the dictatorial regime there,” he wrote in an X post.

“The people of Venezuela and all the actual Venezuelans in South Florida that I’ve seen are ecstatic,” Don Jr. added.

In all fairness there’s tens of thousands of Venezuelans in NYC and hundreds of thousands in other cities all over America because they had to flee the dictatorial regime there. The people of Venezuela and all the actual Venezuelans in South Florida that I’ve seen are ecstatic. https://t.co/vOCRqRHHjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2026



Marudo and his wife are currently being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They are facing charges related to narcoterrorism and conspiracy to import drugs in the United States.