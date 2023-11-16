Internet Trolls Eric Trump For Comparing His Family Assets to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa Painting

In a jaw-dropping statement on Fox News, Eric Trump compared his family's assets to the revered "Mona Lisa" painting, sparking a tidal wave of criticism and ridicule on social media. The remark comes amidst the Trump Organization's civil fraud trial in New York, where they face allegations of consistently inflating their assets for financial gain.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Also Read: Donald Trump's Social Media Tribute to Late Sister Maryanne, Admits He Made Her Life 'Difficult'

Eric's audacious analogy has become a focal point in discussions surrounding the trial, initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, as per News Week. The case alleges that Donald Trump and his company engaged in a pattern of overvaluing assets for over a decade, seeking better deals and loans. Presiding Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that fraud was committed over an extended period, and the trial is set to explore six additional charges, including insurance fraud.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In a recent appearance on Fox News, Eric passionately defended the family's assets, proclaiming, "Our assets are worth a fortune. They're the Mona Lisas of the real estate world," as per Yahoo! News. This statement, however, invited widespread mockery on social media platforms, with critics questioning the validity of the comparison. Referencing the court's valuation of Mar-a-Lago at $18 million, Eric dismissed the allegations against the Trump Organization. The family has consistently denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the charges as politically motivated attacks on Donald's potential 2024 presidential campaign.

Eric Trump; Our assets are the Mona Lisas of the real estate world.. pic.twitter.com/1cXNErnvNF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump’s 4 Year Old Granddaughter Shows Him Her Classroom in Rare Video on Grandparents Day

Social media reactions to Eric Trump's comparison varied from outright disbelief to humorous critique. Democratic political strategist Adam Parkhomenko expressed his incredulity in a tweet, stating, "I honestly didn't think Eric Trump could get any dumber." Others joined in, with comparisons to literary figures and deflating the Mona Lisa's reputation.

I honestly didn’t think Eric Trump could get any dumber — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump and His Late Sister Maryanne Barry ‘Cooled’ Their Relationship Before Her Death

Critics on X responded mockingly to the bragging of the Trump scion. Some quipped that it was a self-inflicted setback, humorously pointing out that the "Mona Lisa" is also smaller than commonly perceived and often deemed "over-hyped."

The Mona Lisa is Priceless, what does Trump have thats even worth anything to a collector of anything — Ron Pitts (@RonLPitts) November 12, 2023

Another added, "Donald Trump called the Plaza Hotel his “Mona Lisa” property after buying it for about $408 million in 1988 - a deal so bad, so leveraged and so overpriced that he had to put the building into bankruptcy in 1992. The kids get all their talking points from their dad."

Donald Trump called the Plaza Hotel his “Mona Lisa” property after buying it for about $408 million in 1988 - a deal so bad, so leveraged and so overpriced that he had to put the building into bankruptcy in 1992.



The kids get all their talking points from their dad. https://t.co/yI1MxKadWj — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 12, 2023

The trial, which could have significant implications for the Trump family's business empire, involves a range of accusations, including falsifying business records and conspiracy claims. The presiding judge, Engoron, has opted for a non-jury trial, and the outcome may result in the Trumps losing prized properties and facing restrictions on business activities in New York. As the trial unfolds, the Trump family's defiant stance continues, with Eric maintaining his outspoken defense on media platforms. However, legal experts and critics alike have called for a more respectful approach, urging the Trumps to address the allegations in the courtroom rather than in the public domain.

More from Inquisitr

UFC President Dana White Had The Best Response When a Sponsor Asked Him To Delete a Post About Trump

Hunter Biden Requests Judge to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump and Ex-DOJ Officials