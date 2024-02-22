Internet Split Over Fox News' Jesse Watters Claiming Democrat Politicians Are in 'Survival Mode'

Fox News host Jesse Watters stirred up controversy with his opinion on the media divide regarding President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects following a rollercoaster Thursday press briefing on Jesse Watters Primetime. During his segment, Watters claimed that when the media is divided, it can be dangerous for the Democratic Party, insinuating that most of its leaders are in ‘survival mode.’ He highlighted the aftershocks of a fragmented media landscape on the cohesion and aptness of the left, claiming that unity among the media is pivotal for the success of the Democratic Party.

Watters grabbed the opportunity and took this to X (Formerly known as Twitter). He shared his monologue, which sparked a shocking wave of reactions and opinions from users. As per Fox News, Watters wrote, “The reality is that Democrats are now wetting the bed and the political pros are ready to pull the plug. Now that their propaganda is splintered- the Democratic party is exposed and can no longer stand.”

The reality is that Democrats are now wetting the bed and the political pros are ready to pull the plug. Now that their propaganda is splintered- the Democratic party is exposed and can no longer stand. pic.twitter.com/hZZJMNGPSe — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 10, 2024

During his monologue, Watters underscored the significance of media unity for the left. He asserted, “Now, when the media is divided, it's dangerous for the Democrat Party because a mob only works when it fights in unison. The left is most effective when it's all reading the same talking points, repeating them with commendable discipline. Now, once the propaganda splinters, the Democratic Party is exposed and can't stand. CNN and MSNBC duking it out over who is running the country is fatal for Democrat chances next year. This leaves Democrat politicians in survival mode. They'll have to distance themselves from the top of the ticket, and they won't have the media running interference for them by keeping the heat on Trump.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

Watters further continued, “Now, the right has kept the left on the defensive now for two straight weeks. First, on the border. Now, on Biden's brain. They should push the corruption issue because the impeachment factor will highlight the bribes. We don't have answers for that yet and the media, which above all else is a business, can't hitch their wagons to the oldest, most unpopular president staring down the barrel of an impeachment, who is losing to Trump in every battleground, sees dead people and whose son is facing nine felonies.”

Jesse Waters: “If Nancy Pelosi where a republican who tried to posture up like this for a week during the pandemic, the media would hunt her down like a dog”pic.twitter.com/spgFCkVH7d — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 24, 2020

The primetime host concluded his monologue, exclaiming, “How can the media say vote for a man with diminished faculties? How does that save democracy? We're at a crossroads now and responsible adults have to choose what's best for the country.”

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaa...... What kind of disgusting propaganda is that? No wonder, considering who it comes from! 🤮🤢 — Dzana M. Gellert (@GellertManfred) February 10, 2024

Watters’ tweet received mixed reactions, with some users resonating with Watter’s emotions and expressing skepticism about Biden’s re-election prospects. Others slammed Watters’ analysis, calling it partisan propaganda and questioning the authenticity of his claims. One person wrote, “They're still going to try to pass him off as viable until they can line up their next nominee.”

As usual you’re misreading the room. Dems are pissed off by this bogus report and the GOP lies. We’re more determined than ever that JRB will be re-elected. — Mignonette Books (@MignonetteBooks) February 10, 2024

Another user mocked Watters and wrote, “hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaa...... What kind of disgusting propaganda is that? No wonder, considering who it comes from! 🤮🤢,” Another user slammed, “As usual you’re misreading the room. Dems are pissed off by this bogus report and the GOP lies. We’re more determined than ever that JRB will be re-elected.”