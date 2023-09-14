Donald Trump Had a ‘Private’ Discussion About Joe Biden’s Impeachment With House GOPers

Donald Trump has increasingly been in the spotlight since his recent indictment and the emergence of his famous mugshot, which has gone viral. The former president’s campaign team is sparing no expense to ensure victory for their esteemed leader and has worked hard at it. But it appears that while his campaigning team seems to be handling one part of securing votes, Trump has an entirely different plan to stop his opponents from going against him. The twice-impeached former prez reportedly had a private discussion with the House of GOPers about ‘impeaching’ the current President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

Also Read: Trump’s Attempt to Stay E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case Rejected by Judge Amid Rising Legal Challenges

As per Politico, Trump has seriously considered influencing the House GOP to impeach Biden. This decision involves having numerous conversations with members in leadership positions. If these talks prove to be successful, then it could eventually result in Tuesday’s announcement that authorized a ‘formal impeachment’ inquiry.

Trump has been actively seeking out different members of the House, such as Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, to convince her to support him with his plea, reports The Hill. Stefanik was the first member of the Republican leadership to step forward to support Biden’s impeachment. After successfully gaining her support, the duo made an announcement on Tuesday that revealed Republicans were pursuing the inquiry.

Also Read: Trump Won’t Be Able to Delay Florida Classified Documents Case Any Longer, Clarifies Judge Cannon

Stefanik has always been in favor of Trump, given that she’s been a good friend and a trustworthy ally with him for ages. She boldly and proudly advocated for him after Trump announced that he was going to partake in the 2024 presidential election campaign. The fellow Republican claims that perhaps Trump would be a great fit for the GOP and highlights the potential she’s keenly observed in him.

Also Read: Fact Check Exposes Trump’s 'Most Vile Lie' About 9/11 Where He Tried to 'Steal the Grief' of Victims

Another such ally that the former President reached out to ‘privately’ discuss Biden’s impeachment was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. He met up with her for dinner at his prestigious golf club in Bedminster, N.J., as per an anonymous source with direct knowledge of this.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN is NOT too OLD, he is too INCOMPETENT!



(Donald Trump Truth Social Post 06:11 PM EST 9/11/23) pic.twitter.com/WKnYOpJWk2 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 11, 2023

It's truly no surprise that Trump highly dislikes the current commander-in-chief of the United States and has often been quite vocal about it. Towards the end of last month, he expressed his thoughts on impeaching Biden from a rather unique perspective. On Truth Social, he wrote, "Either IMPEACH the BUM or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US."

Unlike the last guy, I won’t stop fighting to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/DJClxJBZxz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 13, 2023

As of now, Biden’s representatives have perhaps chosen to merely observe and not comment on the post. Hence, in light of that matter, no comments have been made. However, this whole ordeal proves one thing for certain, and that is that even though Trump has been through and is going through a tumultuous legal time, he still holds some form of major influence in high places.

More from Inquisitr

Judge Rejects Donald Trump’s Request to Move Case Asking to Remove Him From Ballots to Federal Court

Donald Trump Seeks Recusal of Judge Overseeing His January 6 Trial