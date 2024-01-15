Here's How Chelsea Handler Shaded her Ex Jo Koy After His Monologue Fail at Golden Globes

Chelsea Handler is known as one of the queens of comedy in the Entertainment industry. Her skill for humor is endemic to her and her alone. While her job as a comedian earns primary focus, her work as an actress has earned her quite a bit of fame. As per People, she appeared in After Lately between 2011 and 2013, and Are You There Chelsea? in 2012. Moreover, she’s also a renowned host of the show Chelsea Lately [2007-2014] and Chelsea [2017]. When she’s not busy making crowds of people double over with laughter, Handler is also a profound writer with many best-selling books. To add to that very glamorous list of achievements, she’s incredible at retorts!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Slammed for Her 'Unrecognizable' Jaw and Stomach In New Pictures

The U.S. Sun recalled Handler’s recent response at the highly esteemed Critics Choice Award. The comedic is known for her generally witty remarks and ability to remain subtle as possible, her recent joke was perhaps a prime example of that quality. Handler received the honor of hosting the aforementioned show for the evening and made quite a splash during her time on stage.

Just as she was talking about movies such as Killers Of The Flower Moon which already has a separate fan base, she went on to comment on its director - Martin Scorsese. She jokingly claimed, “Martin Scorsese isn’t here…but, I’d toss him around like a little Italian meatball.” As usual, this earned a hearty laughter from the audience who was paying close attention to their beloved host.

Also Read: Ariana Grande’s Stalker Sentenced to 3 Years and 8 Months in Prison

Once the laughter began to die down a bit, she seemingly found the perfect opportunity to throw shade at her ex-lover Jo Koy. Handler said savagely, “Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote that.” Once more, she was met with applause and many suspecting looks about why she specifically mentioned “writers” in her remark. Nonetheless, the program went on without a hitch with several fan favorites snagging some well-deserved awards. But, this comes after Koy had previously made a jab at his team of writers for his alleged “bad joke.”

Chelsea Handler roasting Jo Koy in her opening monologue 😂 #CriticsChoiceAwards — Thibicaa N (@Thibicaan) January 15, 2024

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Rude Trolls For Criticizing Her Stylish Outfit

Fans couldn’t help but commend Handler for this subtle-not-so-subtle jab at her ex-boyfriend and took to X, formerly Twitter to share their thoughts. One person noted, “Chelsea Handler roasting Jo Koy is 10x funnier when you remember they literally dated for almost a whole year.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Another one echoed saying, “Chelsea Handler dated Jo Koy? I remember them roasting each other on Chelsea Lately every night. I approve in the biggest way.” A third one pointed out, “Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are too cute, roasting on each other and loving on each other.” Likewise, many allege that Handler threw shade at her ex during her commentary. But, the comedic is yet to confirm those claims herself.

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus’ Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Her LA Mansion With a ‘Token of Love’ at 1 a.m.

Khloé Kardashian Acknowledges Ongoing Struggle in Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson