Internet Roasts ‘Stable Genius’ Trump for Confusing Ex-President Jimmy Carter With Jimmy Connors

After mistaking the 39th US President Jimmy Carter for tennis legend Jimmy Connors at a recent address, Donald Trump faced widespread social media mockery. During a speech at a campaign visit in Wildwood, New Jersey, Trump referred to the name while criticizing Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent and the current president. He implied that, despite his weaknesses, Carter was still an extraordinary leader compared to Biden.

He couldn’t remember Carter’s name so he went with Jimmy Connors. MAGA rally crowds don’t know who either one is anyway so no biggie. https://t.co/lw6IdGWKLG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 11, 2024

“Jimmy Connors is— He’s also happy. Jimmy is a very happy man. Both of them because, you know what, they want him out. Jimmy Connors had a bad reputation. Right now, he is considered a totally brilliant president by comparison (to Joe Biden). Right now he is a totally brilliant president in comparison," he said, speaking to the rally. Social media widely mocked the former president, whose mental acuity is under question as he seeks to return to the White House.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch Network mocked, saying, "He couldn’t remember Carter’s name so he went with Jimmy Connors. MAGA rally crowds don’t know who either one is anyway so no biggie." A user mocked, "Jimmy Conners is a World #1 Tennis player from 1970s. Won a fair amount of US open titles held in Flushing, NY. You can see why Dementia Don is conflating the 2."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

A user suggested this is proof of Trump's narcissism, saying, "Supreme narcissist stuff. When a narcissist makes a mistake speaking they don't correct themselves, they roll with it. He does this routinely." Another user shared, "A very stable genius." Another user commented, "I’m not convinced he even knows what year it is or who he’s running against. Does he know who the UK leader is ?? Or does he think it’s Tony Blair ?? Margaret Thatcher ?? Either way…if he wins we are beyond f**ked." A user mocked, "F**king senile. Not just for confusing a president with a tennis player but for the context of the sentence. Absolute bat sh*t."

Bringing up President Carter, who has done brilliant things for the American People, who is dying in hospice right now, and making a joke about him is just on brand for Trump. pic.twitter.com/yX2xQmjVNM — Make America United Again (@KateHam98) May 12, 2024

Another user jabbed at Trump, saying, "Jimmy Carter at nearly 100 and on his deathbed has better mental faculties than this clown....." Another user mocked, "Does he think Carter is still president? Does he not realize Rosalin is dead? His rambling and incoherence are getting worse." CNN reported that this is only Trump's third campaign stop since his hush money/election interference trial began about four weeks ago. In contrast to the states of Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump had rallies last week, New Jersey is not regarded as a battleground.

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by almost 16 points in the Garden State. In the speech, Trump encouraged filthy chanting and nasty barbs at his political rivals, Business Insider reported. Trump called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "fat Alvin," labeling him "radical" and "a corrupt guy." Trump claimed during the rally that the entire situation was a "Biden show trial," and got the crowd to start yelling expletives, "Bulls**t! Bulls**t! Bulls**t!"

