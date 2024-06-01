Internet Lauds Stormy Daniels Over Trump's 'Guilty Verdict': "The Guts of That Woman"

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes on Thursday, May 30. The 12-member New York jury found him guilty on all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels. In light of the same, netizens rejoiced, praising Daniels for her bold stance during the trial.

Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts of

falsifying business records.

He paid £102,000 hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels after they had sex.

Trump denied they had sex.

I believe Stormy because why would a woman lie to the world that she had sex with Trump? pic.twitter.com/zpMDDleLoz — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) May 30, 2024

A user, @lorrainemking tweeted, "Trump denied they had sex. I believe Stormy because why would a woman lie to the world that she had sex with Trump?" Another user, @RepSwalwell opined, "If you weren’t pissed off when Michael Cohen was convicted for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels you cannot be pissed off for Donald Trump being convicted for ordering him to do it. Period. Sit down."

Props to the brave women who have taken Trump on & won. E Jean Carroll. Stormy Daniels. And all the women who have fought for their reproductive rights at the ballot box. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, @RepMaxineWaters rejoiced, "Hallelujah!!! My predictions came true! I predicted three years ago at a speech with the Human Rights Campaign that Stormy Daniels would be the one to get Trump. My faith in the criminal justice system has been strengthened!" @ayeshahazarika praised the women who stood against Trump. "Props to the brave women who have taken Trump on and won. E Jean Carroll. Stormy Daniels. And all the women who have fought for their reproductive rights at the ballot box."

If you weren’t pissed off when Michael Cohen was convicted for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels you CANNOT be pissed off for Donald Trump being convicted for ordering him to do it. Period. Sit down. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 31, 2024

In a similar vein, @LEBassett wrote, "The utter catharsis of Stormy Daniels taking down Trump after getting slut-shamed on the witness stand." Another user, @JoeMyGod echoed, "Happy first annual Stormy Daniels Day to all who celebrate." Chiming in, @acoyne added, "Kudos also to Stormy Daniels. The guts of that woman, like Jean Carroll and the others," meanwhile, @ImSpeaking13 quipped, "Stormy Daniels is just another reason why you should never fuck with women."

Stormy Daniels is just another reason why you should never fuck with women. — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) May 30, 2024

As per The Hill, Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, revealed that the former adult film actress is still 'processing' the news and feels a 'little vindicated' over the outcome. “This wasn’t her seeking justice for herself. She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial has really …it’s not her story,” Blade told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Stormy Daniels' husband tells OutFront "she's still processing" the Trump guilty verdict but "it’s a big weight off her shoulders." pic.twitter.com/hE0Hgtxqq9 — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 31, 2024

“I mean, it’s nice that the jury saw the facts and made the decision, and of course, we support that either way...If they saw it differently, we would have supported it either way. But I think it does help with the fact that she feels, you know, a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth,” he explained. “She’s still pretty stoic. I think she’s really…it’s a big weight off her shoulders at this point,” Blade summarized.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

“But…and like I said, I think it brings another weight upon her shoulders of what happens next? What is the next wave of…lack of a better word…crap that’s going to happen? So, I guess we take it day by day.” Daniels testified during the trial donning a ballistic vest. Her attorney addressed the same and disclosed that her dread of the possible response to her testimony had left her 'paralyzed'.