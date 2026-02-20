Insider Reveals Update on Former Prince Andrew’s Daughters After His ‘Catastrophic’ Arrest

Following the arrest of the former Prince Andrew on his 66th birthday, a wave of shock and worry has spread through the royal family. And now, reports suggest that his daughters are deeply upset by the situation.

Sources close to the family have confided in The Sun that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are in “a state” after their father was arrested. Calling it “catastrophic,” the insiders said that although Sarah Ferguson has not been seen publicly since her ex-husband’s arrest, one of her daughters is with her.

There were shockwaves across the UK after the arrest of former Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office. His arrest is reportedly linked to the latest release of the Epstein files. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he’s now known, was taken into custody at the… pic.twitter.com/Md6jFn8eXQ — PBS News (@NewsHour) February 19, 2026

Speaking to The Telegraph, a source close to the family said that the ‘curse’ of Jeffrey Epstein has struck again. So now, while the family deals with the fallout, Ferguson is said to be trying to stay strong and is “doing her best to put a brave face on” despite the growing crisis.

Meanwhile, police arrested Andrew at his temporary home in Norfolk early in the morning on his birthday. Later on, although the 66-year-old tried to avoid the cameras while being driven from the police station, he was caught in a worse state, slumped halfway in his seat.

After the Thames Valley Police confirmed they detained him at 8 a.m., they released a statement. That’s when it was revealed that Andrew was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the police said.

In the U.K., misconduct in public office is considered a very serious crime, which can lead to life imprisonment. However, Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, images of him and emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein were made public by the U.S. Department of Justice, as part of the three million files released.

‼️ EPSTEIN RELEASES: 2020 Email references Prince Andrew was accessory to the death of a young girl he tortured and instructed to murder. UM…. WHAT!?!? pic.twitter.com/EdZkT7SREe — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) January 30, 2026

According to the released files, the 66-year-old shared information with the late financier while working as the U.K.’s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Although he stepped down from the role due to public criticism, he has reportedly been linked to one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

After his arrest, officers searched properties linked to him in Berkshire and Norfolk, and Andrew was questioned for about 11 hours. During that time, police reportedly collected DNA samples, fingerprints, and photographs, which is standard procedure. He was later released in the evening.

Meanwhile, the former prince’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is believed to be staying out of the public eye. Reports suggest she may currently be in the United Arab Emirates or possibly with family in Australia.

As for Andrew’s older brother, King Charles III has released a statement addressing the matter. He said that authorities must carry out a full and fair investigation and that the royal family will cooperate fully. The investigation remains ongoing.