Sarah Ferguson Not Seen Since Andrew’s Arrest, Questions Mount

When Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, attention shifted almost instantly to another familiar name — Sarah Ferguson. As police confirmed the investigation, questions swirled about where the former Duchess of York might be, and what comes next for the British royal family who are already under strain.

Ex-Prince Andrew, 66, was detained on Feb. 19 at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The Mirror reports that Thames Valley Police are investigating claims he shared confidential information during his time as the U.K.’s trade envoy. Officers were seen at properties in both Norfolk and Berkshire.

The arrest marks a rare and dramatic chapter in modern royal history. Andrew had recently left Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home he long shared with Ferguson despite their 1996 divorce. The move followed renewed public scrutiny tied to his past association with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Fergie could be next!

Ferguson, also 66, had been living at Royal Lodge until the eviction. Apparently, she planned to “forge an independent life” and consider time overseas. Since Andrew’s arrest, however, her precise whereabouts have not been publicly confirmed. A spokesperson for Ferguson has declined comment. The former royal is keeping quiet about her location and those who may not know are not speaking out either.

Speculation has filled the silence. Reports suggesting she relocated to Princess Beatrice’s home in the Cotswolds or Princess Eugenie’s residence in Portugal were dismissed. Virgin Group also denied claims she sought refuge at Richard Branson’s Necker Island with a statement being released saying, “Sir Richard has had no contact with Sarah Ferguson following the release of the Epstein files and, contrary to some media reports, can confirm she is not on Necker Island either.” In short, she is not where the rumor mill first guessed.

The timing adds another layer. Earlier this month, U.S. Department of Justice releases included 2010 emails referencing Andrew’s communications with Epstein. One message, attributed to “The Duke,” appeared to forward a report titled “South East Asia Visit Reports.” Another referenced what was described as a “confidential brief” about investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Ferguson’s own past ties to Epstein have resurfaced in headlines before. She has previously apologized for accepting financial help connected to him, calling it a “terrible, terrible error of judgment.” She also publicly condemned abuse. Years later, additional leaked correspondence complicated the narrative, but no charges have been brought against her.

Through decades of scandal, the former Duchess of York has shown a talent for reinvention. After financial difficulties in the 1990s, she rebuilt her public profile through books, charity work and media appearances. In recent years, she remained outwardly supportive of Andrew while cultivating her own projects and patronages.

Now, as police conduct searches and legal questions mount, Ferguson appears to be taking a different approach: silence. Royal author Andrew Lownie told the Mirror that Ferguson has a history of stepping away from the spotlight during turbulent periods. Others note she has spoken in the past about the importance of resilience and independence. Whether this moment signals retreat or recalibration remains unclear.

What is certain is that the optics are stark. Police activity at Sandringham, investigations spanning multiple counties, and a former duchess absent from view. In royal circles, absence can speak as loudly as presence.