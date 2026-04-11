Insider Reveals Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s Rumored Wedding Venue — and Why It Matters

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly considering the White House for their wedding, according to multiple insiders. Their wedding destination choice has many netizens churning rumors about it being a hint for their political careers. So, is Trump Jr. planning to succeed him as president?

According to an insider who spoke to People, Trump Jr. and his fiancée are reportedly “considering” The White House for their big day. However, they have not officially revealed a wedding date. A venue is under consideration, suggesting an imminent date announcement.

However, the insider commented on the possible intent behind picking the White House. The source claimed, “This would set them up for future roles if Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else…”

Donald Trump Jr. and his bride-to-be, Bettina Anderson, could say their “I dos” at the White House, RadarOnline can reveal, which could lead to future political roles for the couple. Read more: https://t.co/PfGgAdVeqO pic.twitter.com/lw4yEZGGzI — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 5, 2026

In response to speculation about the wedding venue, a White House official confirmed that it is being considered. But the official said a condition must be met before the venue was officially selected.

The representative said, “The ballroom probably has to be finished.” Construction of the ballroom is currently underway. According to CNBC, The West Wing’s massive ballroom is set to conclude shortly before the end of his term in 2029.

The project’s cost has reportedly doubled from the initial estimate of $200 million to $400 million. Will the bride and groom postpone their wedding for years to get married at the White House, or will they end up picking another venue altogether?

THE WHITE HOUSE — In a scene that felt plucked straight from a gilded holiday romance—equal parts political theater and Palm Beach fairytale—Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson made their engagement official before a dazzled White House crowd, capping a whirlwind, year-long… pic.twitter.com/2WuzAZPekf — Elizabeth (@Elizabeth_t45) March 27, 2026

Other details about the wedding are being kept under wraps for now. Details about the venue, Bettina’s dress, and more have not yet been made public. The soon-to-be-married couple and their representatives have both declined to comment.

The couple surprised attendees at a Christmas event at the White House in December 2025. President Donald Trump was also present when the couple made the happy announcement. It was Trump Jr. who first broke the news about his “beautiful fiancée.” He also spoke about the time they have spent together.

Later, Anderson also took the microphone from him and expressed her gratitude to her future father-in-law for the opportunity to make the announcement. She said she was grateful to attend the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

Although they have not yet shared wedding details, they have been more than active on each other’s social media. Recently, Anderson shared a snap of the two of them at an event looking dressed up.

She sported a golden, off-shoulder, floor-length gown with a chrome sheen. Trump Jr. sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white and red pattern, which appeared to be an homage to the American flag.

Her followers gushed about how happy they both looked next to each other and anticipated their wedding. Many also commented on their ensembles for the day. The couple continues to support the President in his political endeavors.