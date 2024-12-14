Resurfaced Video Shows Donald and Melania Trump Partying with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump was apparently quite the party animal, and multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein joined him in the fun. Their association dates back to the 80s, when the later-convicted sex offender's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, introduced the President-elect to Epstein. The duo was often spotted hanging out in high society soirees. Both the financier and the politician shared common interests, which prompted them to hang out often. The two were also neighbors. Epstein purchased a Palm Beach property in 1990 worth nearly $2.5 million, which was adjacent to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate which he bought for $5 million in 1985, as reported Cosmopolitan.

Over the years, lots of footage surfaced of the two powerful men. In one such clip, Trump was reportedly seen having fun with his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss alongside Epstein and his ladylove Maxwell. The clip, which dated back to November 1992, showed a friendly exchange between the two men. Released in 2019 from the NBC archives, it featured Trump smiling and grooving while surrounded by young women at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida alongside Epstein. Although their voices couldn't be heard as loud music played in the background, the politician appeared to be pointing, "Look at her back there – she's hot."

Further in the clip, Trump seemed to have whispered something to Epstein, which made him laugh out loud, as per The Guardian. Photos from another Mar-a-Lago party on February 12, 2000, also emerged where the Republican leader was seen hanging out with Epstein, Melania, and Maxwell. However, Trump later 'banned' the millionaire from his Mar-a-Lago private club after the sex offender hit on a teenage daughter of one of the members, according to a book titled The Grifter's Club, as reported by The Independent.

Epstein and Trump's epic friendship was the talk of the town. Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor, said, "In those days, if you didn't know Trump and you didn't know Epstein, you were a nobody." Epstein owned bespoke private planes and jaw-dropping properties and had close ties with the cream of the society. However, despite being the life of the party, he maintained an aloofness and mystery around his professional and personal life.

Trump once spoke about his friendship with Epstein in an interview. In a 2002 article on Epstein, Trump was quoted saying, "I've known Jeff for fifteen years," as reported by New York Magazine. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman, also recalled arranging a party for Trump. "I arranged to have some contestants fly in...At the very first party, I said, 'Who's coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.' It was him and Epstein," as per The New York Times.

The duo were photographed on several occasions in the 1990s till the early 2000s. Together, they attended the same dinner parties, for instance, the one Epstein hosted for Prince Andrew, where the guest list also included Ron Perelman and Mort Zuckerman, among others. The sex offender died inside a prison while awaiting his trial, allegedly in a suicide.

