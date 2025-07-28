Influencer, 31, Dies After ‘Free’ Plastic Surgery — Shocking Claims of Medical Negligence Emerge

After coming to Istanbul, Turkey, for a “free” plastic surgery deal, Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini, a 31-year-old Mozambican influencer with over 800,000 followers. However, her glow-up plan soon turned out to be a tragedy. She passed away before the surgeries were even finished.

Buldrini reportedly had many procedures on June 15 as part of a promotional deal with a private Istanbul clinic, including rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction, according to local publication O Tempo. The cosmetic operations were free of charge in exchange for exposure to her sizable fan base. However, the true price was much higher.

Buldrini was observed drinking alcohol and not adhering to pre-operative fasting instructions. She was seen enjoying a party with her surgeon in the hours before surgery. Her husband, Elgar Sueia, who accompanied her on the trip, claims that the procedure was hurried and that she was not granted the usual pre-operative clearance.

Buldrini expressed her worries regarding the surgery, but she trusted the clinic’s staff. Hours later, she was brought to the operating room, where she experienced cardiac arrest immediately after being put under anesthesia. For ninety minutes, medical staff tried to revive her, but she passed away before the procedures could be finished.

Buldrini’s passing highlights the perilous nature of international cosmetic tourism, particularly in nations like Turkey, where numerous fatalities have been reported. In Turkey, more than 24 patients—mostly young, healthy women—have passed away after high-risk plastic surgery like liposuction and BBLs since 2021.

Numerous clinics function similarly to factories, forcing large numbers of patients through scant screening and inadequate safety regulations. Regardless of the medical risk, influencers are frequently asked to participate in promotional offers and receive free surgery in return for social media exposure.

Although these clinics may appear glamorous on the internet, fundamental medical procedures are sometimes disregarded behind the scenes. Everything from pre-operative screening to post-operative treatment seems to have been eschewed in Buldrini’s case.

Ana Bárbara went there for a glow-up, but she was added to the growing list of avoidable deaths linked to overseas budget procedures. Buldrini’s experience serves as a heartbreaking warning that skimping on cosmetic operations can have deadly consequences.

Many patients are drawn to overseas clinics that offer drastically reduced prices, or in Ana’s case, free treatments in exchange for advertising and marketing, because surgeries in the United States or Europe sometimes cost $6,000 or more.

However, insufficient rules, overbooked surgeons, and a lack of patient safety may accompany that cost. Experts advise potential patients to thoroughly investigate facilities, confirm physician credentials, and never forego pre-op health clearances, regardless of how alluring the deal may seem, as cosmetic tourism continues to grow.