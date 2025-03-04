Plastic Surgeon Assess the Truth Behind Karoline Leavitt’s Plump & Bruised Lips

The youngest press secretary in the White House, Karoline Leavitt, has become yet another of the media’s favorite topics of discussion! The mother of one gained popularity after impressing the press with her skills and strong public personality. Donald Trump also praised the 27-year-old for her continued support of him and his team.

However, recent reports suggest Karoline’s lips are on a transformative journey, unlike Donald Trump’s wife, Melania. In the latest Fox News interview, Leavitt’s lips seemed visibly different, and eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice the change as she spoke.

Owing to prior media scrutiny, it’s not surprising that fans quickly spot even the slightest cosmetic tweak that celebrities and famous figures undergo. People on the internet these days are more intelligent than we think! Karoline’s lips looked out of proportion compared to her face while talking in the interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

As per sources, her lips also looked bruised and swollen, as per the outlet. This recent stint suggests that she might have undergone lip fillers. Meanwhile, celebrities opting for plastic surgery procedures to enhance their features isn’t surprising news in 2025, but it is still a little unusual to do so in the political sphere.

Insiders contacted Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California. The doctor confirmed that maybe Karoilne might have gone under the knife.” Dr Michael Niccole told Nicki Swift. “This could be either lip filler or a fat transfer,” which caused the bruising.

However, Niccole added that the weird bruising could be covered up with makeup, which Karoline has done. She has overlined her lips with a lip liner to make it look natural and even. Furthermore, the doctor also added that “in some photos, her lips appear more enhanced, and the hollowness and wrinkles are gone, suggesting filler or fat may have been added.”

Dr. Niccole also claimed that maybe Meavitt avoided blood-thinning foods and medications—such as aspirin, ibuprofen, fish oil, and alcohol—for a few days before and after while using ice packs for the first 24 hours. However, other possible reasons than the ones mentioned could be weight loss, which has given her a much more chiseled look.

As per MSN, when Karoline addressed the press in the White House briefing room as she stepped into the duties under Trump’s administration. as his fifth press secretary, viewers noticed her polished (heavy makeup) appearance, which seems to be a staple look of people from Donald Trump’s team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Amidst the ongoing speculation of her plastic surgery tales, it’s evident that Leavitt, being in her twenties, does not have too many blemishes and wrinkles, unlike other older colleagues. Moreover, pictures of her without makeup on social media reveal her flawless skin and radiant smile without foundation or lipstick. Do you feel Karoline has gone under the knife? Or is this just another unnecessary rumor?