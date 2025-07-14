Woman Does Plastic Surgery To Make Her Sad Face Look Fine and Happier—And The Results are Stunning

Gone are those days when only celebrities opted for plastic surgery to enhance their physical appearance and looks. Common people also now have access to these surgeries and a huge number of the population are opting for the same. 52 years old Krista Alise also finally made the decision to go under the knife and according to her, it has changed the way she feels and looks.

Krista said that her face bore all the signs of aging and people told her that she “looked sad.” She added, “I wasn’t super unhappy before, but I just looked sad all the time and people were always asking, “Are you tired?’”

She also mentioned, “You have this skin that’s dropping where gravity is pulling it down, and I just didn’t recognize myself anymore. A lot of women say the same thing, that they are tired of their saggy neck. It’s almost like this betrayal of our bodies.”

As she was going through these feelings and constantly felt bad in her own skin, the mother of two considered going under the knife a few times. She had considered getting a neck life to reduce the sagging skin and contacted multiple experts and clinics for the same.

Sharing her experience, Krista said, in a number of cases, some clinics tried to set her up for more than she wanted and tried to convince her for a full facelift instead of just the necklift she initially wanted. Krista however, did not budge and eventually settled for a certified, English-speaking surgeon in the Mexican city of Tijuana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berat Cigdem MD, Plastic Surgeon (@beratcigdem.md)

As reported by Lad Bible, “She ended up getting a deep plane facelift and neck lift, along with a handful of other procedures, such as a brow lift, lip lift and eyelid surgery.” Her total expenses, including her flights and stays, amounted to $15,700 (£11,550). Since she got the deep plane facelift, it is supposed to work better than a normal facelift as a deep place facelift works on a deeper layer of tissues.

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr Justin Cohen talked about the same with The Guardian and mentioned that facial ligaments that “tether the face and neck down” are released during this procedure, leading to the brilliant results. He further added, “The technique avoids the overly tight or ‘pulled’ look sometimes seen with more traditional techniques.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Angela Sturm (@drangelasturm)



Krista also seemed overjoyed with how she looks now after the surgery and said, “It isn’t just a simple lift. They’re reattaching muscle and laying the skin back down. In the US, this price would have got me just the brow lift. Most people’s goal is not to look like their 20-year-old self, but rather to look the same, just fresher. It’s such a strange and personal thing. It’s your face, it’s the thing you’ve been looking at your entire life, and there is a sense of identity there.”

Krista, however, admitted that just after the surgery, her face looked horrible. However, she started to recover and heal, she became happy with the results and now her makeup-less face does not disgust her like it used to. Going under the knife has been a personal and empowering experience for her, which has yielded her the results she wanted.