61-Year-Old Brad Pitt Turns Heads with Age-Defying Facelift Just as Divorce with Angelina Jolie Finalizes

Red carpets and tabloid covers are familiar territory to Brad Pitt, but his most recent public appearance, fueled by plastic surgery whispers, sent social media into a frenzy. The actor, who is 61 years old, looked so fresh when he emerged from his hotel room into a sea of cheering fans and flashing cameras that fans yet again named him the real-life Benjamin Button.

Even Instagram’s favorite Turkish plastic surgeon and consultant, @LetsTalkSurgery, gave an expert opinion this time. You know the cosmetic procedure was mindblowing because Eman Jama said, “It’s GOOD. Like… really good.”

A post shared by Turkey Plastic surgery | Eman Jama (@letstalksurgery)

Another significant milestone was quietly achieved as Pitt’s long-lasting, tense divorce from Angelina Jolie was officially finalized, just as his smash hit F1: The Movie crossed $293 million around the globe, overtaking Napoleon as Apple’s highest-grossing film. At once, Pitt looks like to be sprinting forward, worry lines absent as they face into the future.

Fans lash out at what they believe to be surgical enhancements (eye lifts, dermabrasion, Botox, and even readily apparent facelift scars in F1 footage). At the same time, other people attribute his youthful glow to clean living, sobriety, and a drama-free life. In all probability, there is a large consensus that Pitt is doing something that works.

Did Brad Pitt Get a Facelift? The Internet Thinks YES!

Even though Brad Pitt’s plastic surgery rumors are not entirely new, they have never been more widely reported since F1.

Pitt’s face has been commended as an outstanding example of secret cosmetic surgery in a viral Instagram post by @LetsTalkSurgery. The caption that followed said, “Men get facelifts too,” which points out that Brad Pitt’s look was similar to that of fellow actor Bradley Cooper. “Clean. Natural. Undetectable.”

The theory claims that a more snug jawline, smoother skin, and a lifted lower face (all of which are noticeable in recent pictures) are telltale signs. And honestly? We see it too. Don’t you?

Brad Pitt brought his 2004 buzzcut back… nature is healing. 🙏

Some Reddit sleuths and Instagram commentators may have linked his age-defying appearance to the possibility of stem cell treatments and PRP injections. In contrast, other sources point to sobriety, improved sleep quality, and a stress-free romantic life courtesy of new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

But the one unwritten rule that everyone seems to follow? Don’t ever touch the eyes. One user quipped, “The key is to leave the eyes alone. Every time someone touches the eyes, they look funky.” (Looking at you, Dane Cook.)

Scars, Sobriety, and the Post-Angelina Jolie Era

Pitt’s reputation, which he has carefully rebuilt, is attracting as much attention as his face. Pitt has been honest about his substance abuse journey ever since his controversial divorce from actress Angelina Jolie in 2016 due to claims of drunken fighting. Pitt accepted, “I was pretty much on my back,” on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I needed rebooting.”

Physically, emotionally, and professionally, that reboot seems to be working.

During an episode of Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Brad Pitt detailed how "amazing" Alcoholics Anonymous was for his sobriety journey after Angeline Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. 💔

PR gurus like Jared Meade credit Pitt’s appeal to his “layered public persona” and clever timing: “starting as the romantic lead, then transitioning to more serious roles, becoming a producer, a style icon and a philanthropist.” In the meantime, Pitt’s career is doing well; from Fight Club to Thelma & Louise to F1, he has earned close to $5 billion worldwide.

And yes, he’s still got that hair. Brad Pitt joked, “I don’t know, but I have other problems,” when asked about it at the 2025 Golden Globes. “How many times do you wake up in the middle of the night?”