Brad Pitt Strikes Back at Angelina Jolie Over $500 Million Miraval Winery, Legal Fight Intensifies

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the former power couple, have settled their divorce eight years after their much talked-about separation, However, the drama seems far from being over. Now that their divorce agreement is done, the duo is engaged in a bitter legal battle over Château Miraval, the French vineyard they once shared. Their divorce was official in December, and now this unresolved dispute regarding the land has kept the duo in the limelight.

Pitt and Jolie got the vineyard in 2008. It became the center of contention after Jolie sold her 50% stake in 2021 to Stoli Group, a Russian-owned alcohol conglomerate. Now, this is where the problem has set in. Pitt claims this sale violated their agreement because mutual consent had to be needed to approve any such transactions.

The fallout resulted in a tough legal battle where Pitt accused Jolie of withholding critical correspondence about the sale. Pitt’s legal team said that hundreds of potentially relevant communications are being undisclosed. That’s a challenge thrown back to Jolie’s claims that these are protected under attorney-client privilege.

“This is a major victory for Brad,” said a source close to the actor. They mentioned that he is determined to expose what he strongly believes to be the irregularities in the sale process. In the meantime, Jolie’s representatives didn’t stay behind to counter the claims either. According to them, she did nothing wrong and acted within her rights. They said that Pitt’s demands for a non-disclosure agreement were nothing but his repeated attempts to suppress her allegations of abuse. Those are the claims that Pitt has always claimed to be baseless.

Their courtroom drama is just the latest chapter in a tumultuous post-divorce relationship. Earlier, they had accused each other of disagreements over their children’s custody and had created a scene regarding the alleged power plays during their marriage, too. With each of these feuds, the mistrust between the two has only kept increasing.

Some sources have described Pitt’s reaction to the Miraval sale as explosive. On the other hand, another insider noted, “Brad went ballistic when Angie sold her share without his approval.” For Jolie, these claims regarding the sale might not have helped to portray a better image of herself among the public.

As the battle is ongoing, there are massive concerns about its toll on their six children. “The ones getting hurt the most are their kids,” an insider said. They have declared multiple times earlier that prioritizing their family’s well-being is their ultimate lookout. However, on the contrary, with each new legal chapter, there are high risks that the family dynamics would be affected.

For Pitt, the vineyard is more than just property; it is a legacy he can’t lose and has to protect. “He won’t stop until the truth comes out,” said a source close to him. On the other hand, Jolie is strongly sticking to defending her decisions. Her legal team is expected to push back against Pitt’s demands. Once celebrated as Hollywood royalty, Pitt and Jolie’s story now is a cautionary example of the challenges that might befall even the most glamorous unions.