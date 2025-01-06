Golden Globes 2025: Angelina Jolie and Zahara Share a Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Moment

Angelina Jolie made a dazzling return to the Golden Globe Awards this year, bringing along her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, for a rare red carpet appearance. The actress and her daughter turned heads with their elegant looks, and their appearance together stood out as one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Jolie arrived in a fanciful sheer gown adorned with cascading silver sequins, giving off an edgy, shipwrecked aesthetic with haphazard cut-outs and a fringe-effect skirt. Her accessories perfectly fit the vibe, with stacked silver earrings and a chain-detailed ear cuff. Zahara complemented her mother’s look in a chic white dress that featured a striking black tree design draped along one hip.

Zahara, who rarely joins her mother at public events, has been stepping into the spotlight more recently. Just days prior, the duo attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards. In 2023, Zahara grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority during a lunch at Spelman College, where she seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her name.

Zahara Marley Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, just crossed Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College pic.twitter.com/vhJ2RAYzw6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to the Golden Globes, with nine nominations and three wins. This evening, she was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in Maria. Her bold fashion choice for the evening broke away from her signature chic black dresses. That was enough to make a statement on a night already significant for her nomination.

The Maria star’s striking gown wasn’t the only standout detail. Jolie preferred a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a slight pouf and went with a simple makeup look. That was how she let her edgy ensemble be the point of attraction.

Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughter Zahara to the golden globes. pic.twitter.com/RfcJuMmZ7S — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) January 6, 2025

Maria is about the tumultuous life of famed opera singer Maria Callas in 1970s Paris. Jolie was caught in a candid interaction about the challenges and emotional depth she had been through while playing the iconic figure.

“What got me the most was, towards the end of [Maria’s] life, there was a lot of cruelty, and she was very unsupported,” Jolie said while on a Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation with Cynthia Erivo. “I knew that the whole team wanted to approach it with love and respect for her, so I thought we’d try.”

Jolie revealed that she spent seven months learning Italian opera to prepare for the role. “I didn’t realize the practice of it and the learning of it is one thing, but it was finding my voice and letting my voice out that was really hard for me. And I was really emotional about it,” she admitted. She might not have won this evening, but her performance received a standing ovation in the Venice Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @angiej1975

Interestingly, Jolie’s choice of attire may have been a full-circle moment. Her last Golden Globes appearance in 2018 was in a gown reminiscent of her role in Maria. That outfit was with a sheer neckline, dramatic feathery cuffs, and a flowing, wispy skirt, an ensemble a lot similar to her on-screen character’s style.