Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Finally Agree to Divorce Settlement After Exhausting Eight-Year-Long Legal Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are all set to be officially divorced. Yes, the erstwhile power couple have finally agreed to a divorce settlement after an intense eight-year-long legal battle. Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, confirmed on Monday that the 49-year-old actress feels relieved now that the end of the process is near.

Speaking to CNN, Simon said, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The Mr And Mrs Smith stars married each other in August 2014 and the wedding ceremony took place at their private vineyard Chateau Miraval, in France. They share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie first filed for divorce back in September 2016, when she asked for primary custody of their children. Since then, the two parties have been involved in a long legal fight. The dispute was majorly over child custody and the division of their properties.

As a part of the case, both Jolie and Pitt have agreed to attend a settlement conference or a mediation session, which is an alternative way to resolve disputes. Parallely, they have also requested a jury trial, which could last anywhere between 10 and 15 days. Brad Pitt seems to be on board with this move as it has been mentioned in his case statement that he agreed to be a part of the conference process.

Jolie’s lawyer also said that this legal battle has been quite a tough and tedious process. In his own words, Simon added, “Jolie continues to search for peace and stability for her children and herself regarding this matter.”

On the work front, Angelina Jolie was last seen in the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas titled Maria while Brad Pitt was last seen in Sony’s Bullet Train. The actor also made a special appearance in the 2022 film The Lost City. Pitt is currently filming for his new movie F1 and will be portraying the character of Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes in the highly-anticipated film.