Angelina Jolie Once Dragged Her Interviewer Into the Pool Breaking His Microphone and Cell

In a moment of unbridled celebration, Angelina Jolie, a renowned actress and human rights activist, made headlines for her exuberant post-Golden Globe win antics. The incident dates back to 1999 after Jolie clinched the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture - Television for her compelling portrayal of supermodel Gia Carangi in the biographical film Gia.

Jubilant with her victory, Jolie decided to commemorate the occasion in a rather unconventional way. The actress, known for her adventurous spirit before motherhood, took the plunge—quite literally—by jumping into the pool at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes ceremony transpired per ACCESS. Not content with a solo dip, Jolie, in a spontaneous and playful move, pulled a reporter, Jeremy Louwerse, into the pool with her. The unexpected plunge resulted in a significant splash and the reporter's microphone "exploded." Before the impromptu aquatic escapade, Jolie had hinted at the possibility, stating, "I said I'd go in the pool if I won, so I think I just might have to go in the pool."

Remaining true to her word, Jolie, still adorned in her glamorous awards attire, made a splash, echoing her promise. Undeterred by the formal setting, she even quipped, "Hold on while I grab the champagne," signaling her readiness for a celebratory toast amidst the watery revelry. Access' Louwerse, who found himself an unwitting participant in the star's celebration, was later asked for an interview. However, the reporter declined Jolie's invitation to join her in the pool, citing his full tuxedo attire.

Describing the unexpected turn of events, Louwerse revealed, "She was swimming with a few friends, I think her brother, and drinking champagne, and having a good ol' time." Approaching the pool for an interview request, he was unaware that he would soon become part of the celebrity pool party. Resistant at first, Louwerse found himself pulled into the water by Jolie, exclaiming, "Wait, wait, wait...!" The abrupt entry resulted in equipment damage, with Louwerse later recounting, "The funny thing is, when she pulled me in, the mic exploded."

Reflecting on the incident, the reporter admitted initial concerns about work repercussions and personal belongings. "I thought to myself, 'Oh, my boss is gonna be really mad at me.' I remember that was the main thing that was going through my mind," he recalled, realizing the aftermath included ruined shoes and a waterlogged phone. Though the interview could not happen that night, Louwerse revealed he had no hard feelings for the award-winning actor. Expressing his gratitude for Jollie he rather shared how he felt happy to be in her company as she let him in her celebration night around the pool.

