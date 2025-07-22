Woman’s $5,100 Nose Job in Turkey Goes Viral—The Internet Can’t Believe What’s Included

A woman’s affordable nose surgery journey is going viral on TikTok. A 26-year-old woman who flew to Turkey through a “medical tourism” company has only good things to say about it. Read more to know about Courtney’s all-inclusive trip abroad.

Courtney Turner, a marketing executive, has always been “hyper-aware” of what she looks like. She shares how she has always had a “small bump” on her nose. She also notes that the bump has always made her extremely self-conscious. Growing up, Turner had gotten into two car accidents.

She had to undergo surgery for a deviated septum following the accidents. “So, when I got the opportunity and the money [for a cosmetic-related nose job], I was like, ‘Okay, it’s something that I want to do,” she told People.

Courtney initially researched how much the surgery would cost in the United States. The 26-year-old was shocked at the staggering cost of the surgery. After finding out that the surgery would cost around $20,000, she started looking for options abroad.

This was when she came across Phoenix, a medical tourism company. The company offers several surgical procedures, including breast augmentations, dental work, and hair transplants.

Courtney was quoted $5,100 for an all-inclusive trip, which would include her stay as well as cosmetic procedure. The package included medication, garments, and aftercare assistance from staff at the hospital. Flights weren’t included in the package.

The 12-year-old’s trip, factoring in the cost of her flights, reportedly cost her $6,300. “It was very fast still and it didn’t really give me time to get cold feet or anything,” Courtney mentions. She explained how she was called to the hospital on the morning after she landed.

She notes how there was one stark difference in the way surgeries are carried out in the United States and Turkey. Turner notes how, in the United States, patients are given anesthesia before they are taken into the operating theatre. “You don’t see any of the process,” she noted.

During her operation in Turkey, she was conscious until she was asked to lie down on the operation table. Courtney shares how the surgery went smoothly and there were no post-surgery complications. “As soon as I woke up from surgery, I was not in any pain,” she adds.

The 26-year-old notes how she felt groggy on the first day after her surgery. The second day, she was “uncomfortable” but now necessarily in pain. After a few days, she was “completely fine.” She spoke highly about her experience in Istanbul while sharing that she was “completely happy” now.