‘I’m Psychotic!’ – 50-Year-Old Woman Posts Chilling Threats to Kill Trump, Lands in Handcuffs

After making death threats against President Donald Trump while traveling from New York to Washington, D.C., a woman was taken into custody.

After taking part in a demonstration outside the White House, 50-year-old Indiana woman Nathalie Rose Jones was arrested in Washington on Saturday and charged with two felonies for making threats.

The woman’s arrest was announced on Monday by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News anchor and Trump loyalist, who promised that “she will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

‘Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake – justice will be served,’ Pirro said. The Daily Mail saw extraordinary social media posts on Jones’ account starting on August 2 that describe the woman’s seemingly insane threats and attempts to have Trump removed from office before her travel to D.C.

‘I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all the Affirmation present,’ a post from her account read on August 6. ‘Listen up, Donald J. Trump. I’m psychotic,’ she wrote on August 11.

The frequency and severity of the posts on her Facebook page increased. She begged Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to “arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2 pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025″ in a letter she sent to him personally on August 14.

FAFO: 🚨 Indiana woman federally charged after posting assassination threats against President Trump Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, posted on Aug 6: “I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his… pic.twitter.com/6PjymBPEUc — Jake (@JakeCan72) August 19, 2025

In a “voluntary interview” with the Secret Service on August 15, Jones maintained that Trump was a “terrorist” and a “Nazi.” She allegedly stated in that interview that she had ‘a bladed item’ that could ‘carry out her goal of killing,’ and that she would kill Trump at ‘the compound’ if given the chance.

Jones reportedly claimed that she intended to “avenge all the lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic” and that the Trump administration’s stance on vaccines was to blame for the high number of fatalities.

Jones had posted multiple images from the front lines of a demonstration at the White House the day before she was arrested, calling for Trump’s immunity from prosecution to be “stripped” and intensifying her calls for his ouster.

Indiana woman, 50, travels to DC to kidnap and ASSASSINATE Trump pic.twitter.com/cVMVGIRdWb — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) August 19, 2025

On the day of her detention, Jones denied having any current desire to harm the president in a second interview with the Secret Service. Jones was accused of sending communications in interstate commerce that contained threats to kidnap or hurt another person, as well as threatening to kill, kidnap, or cause bodily injury to the President of the United States.

Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Washington Field Office Matt McCool said: ‘Protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness.’

‘Special Agents from New York and Washington, DC, working in close coordination with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize this alleged threat before it could escalate.

‘We are deeply grateful to the dedicated professionals who worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and safeguard our nation’s leadership.’