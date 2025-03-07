Donald Trump to Make Finding of His Assassination Attempts Public?—Here’s What He Said

On March 6, 2025, Donald Trump talked with journalists in his Oval Office about the attacks on him. When asked about those attacks and more information on those who did them, Trump said that it was time for the FBI reports to reveal more details.

Trump had faced two attempted assassinations on July 13 and September 15, 2024, in Butler and West Palm Beach, respectively. Both of these cases are under investigation, and not much is known about the suspects, Thomas Matthew and Crooks Ryan Routh, except the fact that Crooks was killed during the shooting and Routh is in federal custody.

When asked for details about these cases, Trump said, “I want to find the answers. In fact, today I said I want to, we can no longer blame Biden for that one.”

He was then asked about Crooks, but his answer seemed to refer to Routh, as he said, “Yeah, oh, well, and the second one with all of his cell phones?” He then continued, “You had one who had three apps, two of which were foreign, supposedly, and who has the biggest white shoe law firm in Pennsylvania, even though they don’t live in necessarily a white shoe area. What’s that all about his law?”

Trump then mentioned that the FBI was supposed to brief him about these cases, next week. He then said that gradually he has also started to believe that behind these attacks on him, something bigger can happen in the picture as many people have already pointed out.

Trump then further talked about the apps and multiple phones that Routh had, saying, “When you have three apps and two of them are foreign, and you had an FBI that wouldn’t report on it, they didn’t want to say why? I would say that could be suspicious,” the 78-year-old president told the press as per Fox News.

He continued, “But on the second one, he had six cell phones. That’s a lot of cell phones, and a couple of them had some strange markings on them,’ the president shared. ‘I don’t have six cell phones.”

It should be noted here that the FBI or other investigative agencies have not provided major updates on the case. However, despite that, Trump praised the Secret Services and, going ahead of himself, said that he is willing to release the reports they provided to the public.

However, immediately realizing that it might not be such a good idea, Trump said, “I mean that maybe there’s a reason that we shouldn’t. So I don’t want to get too far ahead of my skis. But yeah I wouldn’t be very willing to release that, I’d like to see it I want to see it myself. I want to see that one myself.”

It now remains to be seen whether Trump will indeed be briefed by the FBI about the attacks in the coming week and whether those details will be exposed to the public. For now, no new information came out of Trump’s conversation with the journalists on Thursday.