Donald Trump’s Life in Danger? Florida Man’s Chilling Assassination Plot Exposed!

Last month, Florida police arrested a man who allegedly claimed to have wanted to assassinate President Donald Trump and who had control of missiles pointed at New York City, which includes Trump Tower.

Justin Blaxton, who is 34 years old and is from Loxahatchee, allegedly called 911 in Palm Beach County late on Feb 25 and began making the threats. After a series of calls to 911 operators the police started their investigation. Blaxton even created a variety of weird claims, he reportedly said, “I need a ride to the airport to be taken to The White House so I can assassinate the president,” according to audio released by police.

“I’m about to launch f***ing missiles to destroy New York,” he said elsewhere. “I’m a Confederate Soldier and I’m getting revenge.”

Florida man claimed he was going to assassinate Trump and shoot missiles at New York, cops say https://t.co/SjaQ5DcrRd — The Independent (@Independent) March 6, 2025

Justin Blaxton was arrested on Feb 26 and was charged with threats to discharge a destructive device, false calls to 911 and false reports of an explosive. Blaxton appeared in court on Wednesday.

Justin Blaxton also has a history of mental-health-related interactions with the local sheriff’s office and also has a bond set at $25,000. He even had a hearing in mental health court slated for April 16.

The Independent, a new website, has tried contacting the Secret Service, which protected the President. They tried to get a comment on whether they would investigate the threats or not.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and club is situated in Palm Beach County. In September, a person named Ryan Wesley Routh had attempted to assassinate Donald Trump there, as per prosecutors. They were waiting with a rifle and waiting for the President to pass nearby as he played golf at the club.

Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says – Associated Press Pray for the safety of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/xlyV5ABYBT — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) September 15, 2024

Routh fled after a Secret Service agent spotted his weapon and started shooting, but he was subsequently captured by police. At the federal jail in Miami, Routh is awaiting trial. Matthew Crooks, a would-be assassin, came even closer to killing Donald Trump in July when he shot the then-candidate in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, resigned in July after threats against Trump during the campaign raised concerns that the agency was failing to secure government VIPs. The agency’s current head is Sean Curran, an agent who witnessed the Butler shooting attempt.