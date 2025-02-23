Will Donald Trump Really ‘Make America Great Again’? The Truth Might SHOCK You!

Donald Trump was voted as the American President for the second time in 2024. As said by Trump himself, winning the election saved him from a very different and dangerous life because if he had lost, he might have had to end up in prison because of the several criminal charges that he had against him.

During his presidential campaign, Trump made a number of promises to the American public, and he even claimed that some of these promises would be fulfilled on the very first day of his presidency. From stopping the Russia-Ukraine war to bringing down the prices of everyday items, his promises ran far and wide.

Unfortunately, things have not turned out how he promised they would, and instead of moving forward to the ever-alluring American Dream, the nation seems to be moving away from it.

For instance, the Trump administration has de-regularized the banking sector, which has led to policies that support corporate real estate agents and thus makes it difficult for the general public to own a house.

With property prices extremely high and even roaring interest rates, it seems that in the near future, houses will be something that would only be owned by the rich section of society. For the middle class, it would gradually get more difficult to own a house, and they might have to live their lives in rented properties only.

Another huge concern in the American job sector is that the security and benefits that often come with certain jobs are disappearing fast. The Trump administration has shown its preference for corporations over individual workers, which means more people are at risk of becoming jobless.

Companies have started to care more about profits than their employees. While companies need to make profits in order to keep things running smoothly, completely ignoring the employees and what is required to keep them well only indicates darker times ahead.

Trump’s financial policies have also, unfortunately, targeted the middle-class population as they soon might have to spend more on taxes, which would essentially mean they would have to cut down on their budgets. The Trump administration has consistently favored the richer section of society and the corporations, and it is the middle class who is taking the blow.

Besides an insecure job market, Trump’s presidency is also making things worse for students. Under Trump’s rule, there have been cuts in educational budgets, and student loan relief policies have also started facing trouble. If kids are not given access to proper education, it will become difficult for them to ensure a financially stable life.

Another extremely important sector that has been doing poorly under Trump is healthcare. There has been a reduction in funds designated for public health policies. Moreover, the Trump administration has also made it their goal to ensure that gender-affirming health care becomes a thing of the past. With their new policies, the Trump administration has deliberately been pushing agendas that would severely affect the LGBTQ community and their access to healthcare.

It now remains to be seen how the American population will gradually react to these changes that the Trump administration is making, which will only hurt them in the future.