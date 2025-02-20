Donald Trump Says Losing 2024 Elections Would Have Been ‘Very Dangerous’ for Him

On February 19, 2025, Donald Trump admitted how winning the 2024 election saved him from having a “very nasty life”. He further said, “If I lost, it would have been very bad. It was dangerous, actually very dangerous.”

He clearly referred to the various legal allegations that he had against him and how those would have affected his life if he had lost to Kamala Harris. He further stated “They were going after me at levels nobody’s ever seen before.”

He went on to say, “Nobody was treated like me. Nobody. And I will tell you, you learn a lot about yourself.” It should be noted here that Trump had four separate cases against his name that had contained almost dozens of criminal charges.

However, after Trump won the election in November the two federal cases against him were dropped by the Justice Department. His hush money case was also taken care of by a Manhattan judge, leading to Trump walking free of all his charges.

Moreover, Jack Smith, Special Counsel, mentioned that Trump had enough evidence against him regarding the case of interference in the 2020 election. However, that entire case was let go after he won in 2024.

The report that Smith prepared clearly indicated that Trump stood in danger of serving several years in prison had he not become the American President for the second time. Moreover, there is currently a case on Trump that is on hold regarding him allegedly trying to overturn the Georgia election.

PRESIDENT TRUMP REVEALS HOW DANGEROUS IT WAS FOR HIM TO RUN FOR OFFICE “I had to make a big decision and it was a very risky decision, because if I would have lost, my life would have been a much different life. It would have been a very nasty life… I will tell you, you learn… pic.twitter.com/KJzVhFAnyf — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) February 20, 2025

At the conference in Miami, when Trump was asked how he would like to spend his time if he got a holiday for a year he chose not to answer it directly and instead mentioned how having the job that he has right now actually saved his life in multiple ways.

He said, “What I’m doing now is the most exciting job in the world. It’s a hard job, not an easy job, it’s a nasty job.” This clearly shows how much he values his presidential position, not only because of the security that the post has given him but also because of the kind of power that comes with it.

He also mentioned Sean Hannity, the Fox News host who interviewed Trump and Musk a few days back. Trump said, just before the interview, Hannity had apparently teased him about how his situation would have turned out in case he lost.

He said, “It was Sean Hannity just before we did the interview last night. He said, ‘Boy if you would have lost it you would have had a tough life, you would have had a very tough life’.”

While this is something that has been on a lot of people’s minds, it is the first time that the President has acknowledged how the election win played an extremely vital role in his life. Trump has mainly been avoiding this topic since he was elected, but with these comments, he made it clear that he is very aware of the benefits that the election has brought him.