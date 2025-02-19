Trump and Musk’s Body Language Gives Away Their Power Dynamics—Who’s REALLY in Charge?

It is now a known fact that Trump and Musk are ‘close buddies’. In the recent Fox News interview of Donald Trump and Elon Musk that Sean Hannity took, the duo seemed to be sharing a bond resembling a father-son dynamic as said by Judi James, a body language expert.

It is no news that Musk and Trump share a great relationship and in recent times, the former has been accused of being too much involved in the American political scenario, which is of course approved by Trump.

This interview with Fox also brought out the camaraderie that Trump and Musk share but instead of a bromance, that vibe that their attitudes gave off was that of a father and son relationship.

While James mentioned that Trump seemed rather fatherly with Musk, that is now how he projects himself as a real-life father. In his real-life fatherhood, his stature remains quite different as has been made evidently clear by the recent resurfacing of the old video where he is seen setting strict parental rules for a five-year old Barron Trump.

With Musk, however, Trump appeared a lot relaxed while also being affectionate and yet maintaining the fact that he is the one who is in charge. According to James, while it initially felt like Musk was taking the lead, that was not the case and Trump eventually made it clear.

James also mentioned that though Trump asserted his dominance, he did not “try and belittle or make Musk look submissive.” She also added that though it was clear that Trump was the man of the hour, Musk also made sure that his gestures and attitude showed the confidence that he holds as a man.

James further revealed, “Musk seemed to be mirroring Trump’s body language.” Adding, “He had splayed knees. He had the steepled fingers but his were much more of a precision gesture. His fingertips were touching together which implies absolute precise forensic thought. He had cocked thumbs so he looked incredibly confident.”

While it initially did seem Musk would be leading the interview, it was soon proven wrong by Trump. As James observed, Trump had tilted his head in Musk’s direction when he wanted to answer a question, and that clearly indicated how Trump was inviting Musk to step in an interview that was essentially his.

Jump also mentioned, the head tilt that Trump did “was a very strong signal that he saw himself as being very much in charge.” Moreover, there were multiple times in the interview when Musk had started to take lead but then faltered.

She further added, “At one point, he couldn’t think of the answer and Trump stopped him. He patted him on the arm and interrupted him verbally. It was very much the parent status, very much still in Trump’s court.”

Keeping in line with the whole father-son dynamic, Trump also heaped Musk with praises, saying, “He has the technology. He’s actually a very good businessman. He’s a leader.”

Moreover, James also observed how Trump appeared more relaxed in this interview in comparison to the previous one that he did with Hannity. For someone like Trump, who is not a fan of sharing the spotlight, this sure shows how great a bond he shares with Musk.