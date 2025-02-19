Donald Trump Reveals ‘Light Bulb Moment’ with Musk in Bizarre Comment—‘Like a Lovely Little Baby’

Donald Trump’s presidency is not for faint-hearted people. Especially those who believe in protocols and precedence. Recently, the 47th President appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity and Elon Musk. This is a little difficult-to-digest combination. Why would the president of the United States do a joint interview with one of the appointees of a federal committee rather than his own vice president? That is the question people are asking.

Apparently, Trump has literally written JD Vance off as soon as the elections are done. That ought to make the vice president a little unhappy, but we digress.

Nonetheless, Fox News aired this interview, which was hardly more than a word salad. Sean Hannity asked the pair numerous non-important questions and, in response, received an array of self-praises and self-accolades. Trump repeatedly tried to establish a relationship with Musk who holds no official title yet a lot of power in this administration.

“They’re trying to drive us apart.” Donald Trump leans into his relationship with Elon Musk with a joint interview on Fox News. (Video: Fox News)pic.twitter.com/qScP6njoUG

— Mike Sington (@MikeSington)February 14, 2025

The trio covered a wide range of topics, but they did not gel well with one another. However, Sean Hannity did ask the important question that left the president giggling and gushing.

President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has always respected Elon Musk and admired him, too. He added that though he himself is really good at this stuff, he didn’t realize Elon was correct about so many things. He also said that Musk completed Starlink and carried out extremely sophisticated actions that no one could possibly comprehend.

As per these ramblings, one assumes Trump reverses Elon’s knowledge of technology. He then went on and said, ” We watch the rocket ships, and we watch Tesla.”

During the conversation and amidst rambling, Donald Trump shared a rather light bulb moment where he witnessed the “brilliance” of Elon Musk. According to Trump, that moment had an “effect” on him. He told Hannity that he believed that the moment he witnessed the rocket ship return and be seized, akin to grabbing a lovely baby, had an impact on me. He added it was like how you take hold of your baby and how he had never seen that before.

Upon Elon Musk’s turn, he took the stage and heaped praises on the president. He said he loves the president, and he believes the president is a good man, and he wants everyone to know that.

Isn’t that cute.

Sean Hannity sat down with President Elon Musk and let Donald Trump tag along for the interview.

Since Fox News is pre-taping and editing it before it airs on Tuesday, I’m sure MAGA will be demanding to see the entire footage…right? pic.twitter.com/1wwRwt0yZ8

— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 16, 2025

At one moment during the interview, it did seem as if Elon Musk was the main guest. He was highly opinionated and had better questions than Donald Trump.

He also addressed the left media, which, according to Musk, has treated Donald Trump very unfairly. He told Sean that he had spent a lot of time with the president and never witnessed any wrongdoing or wrong behavior on the president’s part.

When Hannity brought up the topic of Trump suing Twitter, Trump defended Musk, saying that it was before this guy was in charge. He added that Twitter back then was corrupt, and he was right, and that’s why he won the case and $ 10 million.