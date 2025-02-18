Elon Musk Slams ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ Compares It To ‘Methamphetamine and Rabies’

By now, people are probably aware that America is obsessed with two individuals— Elon Musk and Donald Trump. In recent news, the Tesla founder mocked ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ while speaking to Sean Hannity, with Donald Trump sitting right beside him.

Sean Hannity praised Elon Musk’s long list of achievements and said liberals should appreciate his success. “I used to be adored by the left,” Musk said, adding, “You don’t realize how real this is until you can’t reason with people.” The billionaire business magnate then talked about the concept of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ “You don’t realize how real this is until you can’t reason with people,” he said.

For context, TDS is reportedly a term used to describe criticisms of President Donald Trump‘s alleged irrational behavior and decisions. Trump, who is serving his second term is often called out for his radical rule, indirect jabs, and blunt nature. The word became popular during Trump’s presidency and has been used by his supporters to criticize those who strongly oppose him, implying that their reactions are excessive or illogical.

Elon Musk took the opportunity to address this term in a latest interview and shared a personal tale about how he once attended a formal birthday party in Los Angeles. Elon Musk revealed what happened when he mentioned Donald Trump’s name at a party. He said, “I was at a friend’s birthday party in L.A., just a birthday dinner, and it was like a nice quiet dinner. Everything was — everyone’s behaving normally.”

As per the outlet Mediate, he quoted, “This is before the election, like a month or two before—I have to mention the president’s name, and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained, like, the methamphetamine and rabies!”

Musk then mimicked the reaction to illustrate the moment, much like the one in late pop sensation Michael Jackson’s song called ‘Thriller.’ While Sean, the host, was delighted and quite entertained by Musk’s expressions, Donald Trump looked uncomfortable as he looked away. “Okay. And like, wow, I haven’t, like, what is it, guys, like?” Musk concluded. “You can have, like, a normal conversation. And it’s like it’s completely irrational.” Musk quoted.

Over the years, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have had a mixed relationship marked by both agreements and disagreements. While in Trump’s first tenure in 2017, Elon was cooperative but he didn’t see eye to eye.

Previously, Elon slammed Trump’s stance on immigration and environmental policies, showing clear ideological differences. Their relationship seems more transactional than personal. Musk aligns with Trump on issues like free speech and opposition to progressive policies but does not fully embrace him or his ideas.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has both praised and ridiculed Musk at different times. As of today, their relationship has evolved, but it remains unpredictable at the time of writing. Elon works as a special government employee under Trump’s administration. He heads the newly founded DOGE. Meanwhile, Musk’s interview will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Hannity.