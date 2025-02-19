Donald Trump Refers to Elon Musk as ‘President Elon’— What Does It Mean for the Future?

Amid the already ongoing speculations about Elon Musk’s extreme involvement in Donald Trump’s presidency, the newly appointed President recently added more fuel to the fire. In a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, which featured both Musk and Trump, the latter referred to Musk as ‘President Musk’ in a humorous way.

Musk took Trump’s comments with a smile on his face as Trump continued, “Actually Elon called me and said ‘You know they’re trying to drive us apart,’ I said absolutely.” He further added, “They said, we have breaking news Donald Trump has seeded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at 8 o’clock.”

While both of them laughed to give the whole conversation a humorous spin, Trump did not mention any specific media outlet that has been trying to drive them apart. However, it should be noted here that TIME Magazine recently did a cover that featured Musk behind Trump’s table at his office, hinting that it is actually Musk, who is running the Presidency.

Trump’s reaction to that cover was not extremely surprising as he simply chose to ignore the whole situation by questioning the existence of TIME Magazine. However, that has not stopped from the speculations of Musk being overtly involved in Presidential activities.

The speculations are also not completely baseless because Musk has indeed been involved in Trump’s Presidential decisions. He has his own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been grabbing attention because of the way the department has attacked the USAID funds.

DOGE has also been noted to be making massive cuts to various government agencies, which has faced a lot of backlash from various opponent parties as they mentioned that firing federal employees and holding back funds that have been allocated congressionally are not legally allowed.

In the Fox News interview ,when asked about what he has been doing in his professional life, Musk said, “I think the way to think of me is I’m a technologist, and I try to bring technologies that improve the world.”

Matching his words, Musk was wearing a tee that said “tech support” and the billionaire also mentioned that exactly that is what he was doing there, providing technical support to the President.

The fact that Trump previously had a beef with X (Twitter) was also brought up in the interview, to which Trump said, “I sued from long before he had it [Twitter], and they really did a number on me. I sued and they had to pay $10 million settlement.”

Musk added that he did not get involved in the matter and had left it to the lawyers of the company to make the final decision while keeping the company’s best interests in mind.

With the kind of criticism that DOGE has been facing, the Trump Administration has come forward, saying Musk has “no actual authority to make government decisions himself.” They also mentioned that he rather serves as President Trump’s Senior Advisor.

Now, as Trump has jokingly called Musk the President, it now remains to be seen how various media outlets respond to this and what new speculations surface regarding the relationship between Trump and Musk.