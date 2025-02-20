Donald Trump Lands in Trouble After Lawsuit Against Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes Interview

Donald Trump‘s “Kamala Harris 60 minutes lawsuit” has a new breakthrough. Following the former VP’s episode last year, the current president accused CBS of “doctoring” it, leading to a $20 billion lawsuit against the network. Now, the lawyers of CBS made it clear that they intend to demand Trump’s personal financials should he proceed with the suit.

The CBS lawyers filed a joint proposed scheduling order on February 19 in the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

“Defendants believe discovery is needed into President Trump’s personal financials, as well as the financials of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign organizations and of Trump Media & Technology Group, including with respect to Truth Social and the $TRUMP meme crypto project.”

Trump and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson filed the initial lawsuit with this division, suing CBS for Kamala Harris’s 60-minutes interview. In addition to demanding the president’s finances, the network’s legal team also believes that “discovery will be needed into President Trump’s legal relationship.” In the scheduling order, CBS mentioned that his 2024 presidential campaign and Trump Media & Technology group would be looked into if the lawsuit proceeds to the discovery phase.

For the unversed, the beginning of the Trump vs CBS lawsuit stems from an interview Kamala Harris had with the network back in October 2024. The president was especially unhappy with two clips from the 60-minutes interview, where the former vice president is seen responding to a question about the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

In his lawsuit, the president and his legal team accused the network of “editing” Harris’ statement in order to make her look “more appealing” to the voters. The suit insists that CBS was seeking some extra profit from “manufactured enthusiasm for Harris.”

In a new filing related to Trump’s lawsuit against CBS News, lawyers for CBS laid the groundwork to seek a broad range of records in discovery – including those related to Trump’s personal finances and those of Truth Social and his $TRUMP crypto project. pic.twitter.com/Rq4qVFBDGj — David Enrich (@davidenrich) February 19, 2025

In addition, Trump’s suit claims that the interview footage was “doctored” in order to prevent “One of Harris’ most embarrassing weaknesses.”

Further clarifying, the lawsuit mentioned that she had a “habit of uttering ‘word salads,'” which basically means exceptionally incoherent speech. Trump’s side claims that this trait of hers even drew disapproval from her own democratic peers.

The president was not happy with Kamala’s 60-minutes interview, and he made it very clear in the suit, calling it “unethical and unlawful.” He insisted that it was an attempt to “sabotage a Republican presidential candidate” while furthering Democrats’ agenda for the 2024 election.

Notably, Trump amended his complaint earlier this month. He claimed “unfair competition” while also naming Rep. Jackson as his co-plaintiff. His legal team said that by editing Kamala’s interview, CBS ultimately violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act (DTPA).

Judge denies CBS motion to dismiss Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit as he demands $10 Billion more. pic.twitter.com/LHwJfF6o1V — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) February 12, 2025

Earlier, the network’s lawyers claimed that the president was just “judge shopping” when choosing Texas, as CBS is based in New York, while he himself lives in Florida. After the channel’s side filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit, Trump added Jackson as a counter-attack.

CBS’ side also noted in the motion that his original complaint “over and over admits that it challenges editorial decision-making, not commercial speech or advertising.”

“There can be no serious argument that President Trump’s claim arises out of commercial speech, as required for a viable DTPA claim. For this reason alone, the action fails,” the network’s legal team argued in motion earlier this month.

On Tuesday, CBS’ lawyers declared that discovery would likely be needed for many issues regarding Donald Trump’s lawsuit and his allegations against the channel.