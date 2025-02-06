Kamala Harris’ Uncut Answer on Israel Surfaces After CBS Gets Sued by Trump—Netizens Cheer “We Dodged a Bullet!”

Kamala Harris’ uncut answer from a 2023 interview about the Gaza war has been revealed in newly acquired transcripts. The answer was previously cut short by CBS following which the outlet was alleged of misleading the public before the elections.

Donald Trump sued CBS for “deceptively” editing Kamala Harris’ answer from her ‘60 Minute’ interview. The Republicans filed a lawsuit against the news outlet for $10 billion in October of last year.

Trump’s legal team claimed that the news outlet’s actions were motivated by malice. “This action concerns CBS’s partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion,” the politician’s legal counsel alleged.

His attorneys also claimed that the editing was an attempt to “confuse” and “mislead the public.” In the official documents of the lawsuit, the outlet is also alleged to have edited Kamala’s answer in a way that would “tip the scales” in Trump’s favor.

CBS and 60 Minutes defrauded the public by doing something which has never, to this extent, been seen before. They 100% removed Kamala’s horrible election changing answers to questions, and replaced them with completely different, and far better, answers, taken from another part… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 6, 2025

In the months that followed, Donald Trump demanded that CBS release the full official transcript from Harris’ interview. A source spoke on the matter to The Post and claimed that the edited version of the interview did Kamala “a lot of favors and makes her seem more succinct.”

The source also drew parallels between the Democrat’s original answer and a “word salad.” They quipped while adding, “Feels like a clean-up on Aisle 7. Not a technical foul but one could argue still news distortion.”

After months of going back and forth, the channel has finally released the transcript from the interview that shows the uncut version of Kamala’s answer about Israel. During the interview, the former Vice President was asked how the US could play a role in stopping the Gaza war.

Kamala began her answer by recalling the happenings of October 7th. “Because obviously, what we do now must be in the context of what has happened,” the 60-year-old added.

She went on to note how 1,200 people were massacred and 250 were taken hostage at a music festival referring to the mass shooting that happened at the Nova music festival in 2023. Harris also noted how some of the attendees were also American Nationals. “Women were brutally r*p*d,” the Democrat added.

The politician mentioned that she stood by her initial stance when it came to the situation. “I maintain Israel has a right to defend itself. We would,” Kamala noted. She also added that while the nation has the right to defend itself, “how” it does particularly that is very important.

The Democrat reflected on the months that followed after the massacre. She noted that “far too many innocent Palestinians” had been killed in the war. Kamala also expressed her opinion of the war having to end like “most” do.

She concluded her answer by asking, “And that has to be our number one imperative, and that has been our number one imperative. How can we get this war to end?” In the initial clip which was released by CBS, Kamala’s answer was reduced to 56 words.

🇺🇸 FCC COMMISSIONER DEMANDS CBS RELEASE HARRIS INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is calling on CBS to release the unedited transcript of Kamala Harris’ controversial “60 Minutes” interview. The Center for American Rights filed a complaint, accusing CBS of… pic.twitter.com/E5d3PNifB2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 23, 2024

FCC chair Brendan Carr who was appointed by Trump played a major role in acquiring the transcript and original video from CBS. The 46-year-old shared a post on X, noting that the hearing about the case will soon take place in which the people have a chance to “weigh in.”

“The FCC has concluded that establishing a docket and seeking comment on the issues raised in the complaint would serve the public interest,” Carr wrote in the post. The Federal Communications Commission will investigate if CBS violated any laws related to “news distortion.”