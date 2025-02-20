A Month Into Presidency—Donald Trump’s Biggest Lies EXPOSED!

Ever since Donald Trump has been elected as the American President for the second time, there has never been a single minute that he has been out of the limelight. Be it for allegations of spending most of his time golfing or for making headlines because of his strict parental advice to Barron Trump, the President has been having an eventful first month in the office.

In a recent event in Miami, Trump went ahead and acknowledged how his life would have taken a completely different course had he not won the election. He hinted at the criminal charges that were filed against him, which were dropped only because he became the President.

However, it should be noted that ever since he came back to office, Trump has been lying quite blatantly on multiple things. While it is not surprising because, by now, almost everyone is aware of how Donald Trump likes to make atrocious claims and baseless allegations, the number of lies in the very first month does seem a little too much to handle.

A major instance of Trump making absurd claims came with the mention of him thwarting the plan of spending $50 million “to fund condoms in Gaza.” His Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made this baseless claim. While it seemed extremely suspicious right from the beginning, Trump went ahead with this remark without providing any proof for the same.

Then, amid the LA wildfire disaster, Trump and his administration decided to get some credit for things that did not help in anything. Trump and Leavitt made a completely false claim that they were helping to put the wildfire down by turning on the water supply in LA, which was actually done by the water department there.

In his ever-persisting agenda of pushing the conservative belief that there are only two genders, Trump once again got on with his story of how two “transitioned” men had won in last year’s Paris Olympics Boxing section in the women’s category. However, as it has already been proven, the two players Trump was referring to had been females since birth, and they had always participated as women because that is what they are.

Another of his blatant lies that he has not yet let go of is how the 2020 election was rigged, and that was the only reason that he lost. Being a man who had a huge number of criminal charges against him, this seems to be rich, coming from Trump. While he has no issue accepting his win as a fair one, he cannot accept his defeat for valid reasons and keeps blaming it on an allegedly unfair election.

Besides such lies, Trump very recently referred to himself as a ‘king,’ which led to severe backlash from various political analysts and opponents. With his random policy changes and the decision to involve billionaire Elon Musk in internal political affairs, it now remains to be seen how such strategies work for him and America in the future.