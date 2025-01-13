‘What’s Wrong With Them?’ Donald Trump Slams ‘Incompetent’ Officials Over LA Wildfire Chaos

President-elect Donald Trump has slammed California officials over the deadly wildfires that are currently sweeping across Los Angeles. He made his criticisms on Sunday when he took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to vent his frustrations and describe the situation as one of the worst disasters in U.S. history.

“The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent politicians have no idea how to put them out,” Trump wrote. He added, “What’s wrong with them? They just can’t put out the fires.” His comments come as the speed and intensity of the wildfires challenge California’s firefighting efforts and raise questions about the state’s readiness for such disasters.

As cataclysmic wildfires rage across Los Angeles, President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t offered much sympathy, taking to Truth Social to cast blame on the state’s Democratic governor. #9News READ MORE: https://t.co/k6Ynk0XMGZ pic.twitter.com/JRPIxam0Zf — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 10, 2025

The fires have done mass destruction, causing the fire hydrants in Pacific Palisades neighborhood to be dried up as they burnt the region. Water scarcity in other parts of the region has worsened the already out-of-hand blaze. According to state officials, at least 16 persons are confirmed to have died, with over 150,000 individuals compelled to vacate their premises. More than 12,000 structures are confirmed to have been destroyed.

🚨BREAKING: California Governor Gavin Newsom just released a new website to combat misinformation being spread about the wildfires in LA. This is huge. Please rely on this website and its accurate information—not Donald Trump and Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/saiL3S8qgG — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 11, 2025

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has invited Trump to visit Los Angeles and see the destruction firsthand. However, Trump has instead directed his criticism at Newsom, accusing him of failing to respond effectively to the crisis. These accusations come without evidence, but they highlight Trump’s growing frustration with the state’s leadership.

The Palisades Fire continues to rage despite the best efforts of firefighters, who were able to provide precise aerial water drops. It is now burning east toward the Getty Center, a treasure trove of priceless art collections, and north toward the densely populated San Fernando Valley. As of Sunday, the Palisades Fire had burned 23,600 acres and was only 11% contained. Another major blaze, the Eaton Fire, had burned 14,000 acres and was 27% contained.

Trump on LA wildfires: “A true tragedy. Virtually Beverly Hills is being decimated. Biggest homes destroyed.” Criticizes Newsom and Biden for poor management. Promises to stop fires on “day one” if re-elected. #WildfireCrisis #BeverlyHills #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/p9gFJuqqDG — JUNOT 𝕏 (@doge_x228) January 9, 2025

Some of the hardest-hit areas include Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where entire neighborhoods have been reduced to ashes. The fires have also created terrifying phenomena, such as a “fire tornado” that ripped through the San Fernando Valley. The destruction is unprecedented, with early estimates suggesting these could become the costliest wildfires in U.S. history. AccuWeather predicts economic damages and losses could reach between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Some 150,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 700 are taking shelter in emergency shelters. Trump pointed to the human toll in his post, saying, “Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place.”

While the reasons behind the conflagrations are still pending investigation, it highlights the failures of California at managing its own wildfire response efforts. With less than ten days left until he returns to Washington, Trump’s comments add the latest chapter into the growing fray over how to better prepare this state for disaster.