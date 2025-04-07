Iranian Newspaper Calls for Donald Trump’s Assassination — “Few Bullets Are Going to….”

America and Iran’s relationship has further deteriorated after Donald Trump threatened to bomb the regime, saying, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.” Trump’s words were naturally not taken kindly by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as he said, “The enmity from the US and Israel has always been there.”

He further added, “They threaten to attack us, which we don’t think is very probable, but if they commit any mischief, they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow. And if they are thinking of causing sedition inside the country, as in past years, the Iranian people themselves will deal with them.”

As a result of this heated exchange and also because of Trump’s threat of bombing Iran, Kayhan, a newspaper that is managed by representatives of Khamenei, issued a column where there was a call for Trump’s assassination . The threat also came as a retaliation for the killing of IRGC’s Qassim Soleimani in 2020 by US airstrikes.

As per Fox News, the column reads, “He’s way out of line! Any day now, in revenge for the blood of Martyr Soleimani, a few bullets are going to be fired into that empty skull of his and he’ll be drinking from the chalice of a cursed death.”

“He makes threats and then backs down! The result? The situation in America gets worse by the day. Just yesterday, it was announced that his actions have caused $3 trillion in damage to the US economy,” the editorial piece further reads.

#Iran‘s Press Supervisory Board issues a written warning to Kayhan newspaper for its yesterday content on #Trump. It affirmed that Iran’s official position on assassination of Qasem Soleimani is pursuing legal action against perpetrators, particularly then POTUS, in int’l court. pic.twitter.com/SGk6CtGSHy — Iran Nuances (@IranNuances) April 6, 2025

Trump was previously asked in February about the repercussions that Iran might face in case he is assassinated, to which he said, “I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.” Now, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei seems to have ordered the Iranian military to remain on stand-by in case any attacks from the US happens.

As reported by The Sun, “It was revealed in November that an Iranian agent had been charged with plotting to kill Trump in an assassination that would have shaken the world. US prosecutors say the rogue state told ex-con Farhad Shakeri — said to be hiding in Tehran — to devise a seven-day plan to spy on and murder him.”

For years now, federal authorities have been tracking threats from Iran that can potentially affect Trump and the other US officials. Now that the situation is even more volatile, the Iranian authorities are also preparing them for any kind of attack that might happen from America’s side.

Khamenei has already been reported to be gathering the troops for dealing with any direct conflict that happens with the US. Moreover, Iran’s armed forces have also been ordered to let the Houthi terrorists be and get out of Yemen.

As per The Telegraph, the reason behind this decision, as revealed by a senior Iranian military official, is that Iran wants to ensure that they are completely prepared in case any direct attacks from America happens and that is why they had to ditch the Houthis. The source further revealed, as The Sun reported, “Tehran wants to focus more on the threat from Donald Trump rather than spending its resources on its proxy network in the Middle East.”

With tension looming large on both sides and threats being issued publicly, it now remains to be seen how America proceeds with the situation of if Iran makes any reckless move, which would undoubtedly lead to severe chaos and destruction.