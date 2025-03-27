The Hidden Truth Behind Trump’s Assassination Attempts—Why Modern Technology Still Can’t Answer Key Questions!

In modern-day history, three nations share the top position for a number of presidential assassinations. These are the Dominican Republic, Spain, and the United States, with 3 each.

Since the United States made more splash on the world news stage, here we are.

After years of research and letting the records go public, people are still not sure if Lee Harvey Oswald really killed John F Kennedy. There are several theories about who could have helped him. The top contenders are- the FBI and CIA. Decades, yet we don’t have a concrete answer.

Now imagine how the public feels about the quick cut-and-dry method with which Trump’s assassination attempts were taken care of.

While campaigning for the 2024 election, Donald Trump faced two assassination attempts. While for the first one, the alleged accused was shot and killed, for the second attempt, the shooter was arrested.

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭: 8 bullets fired at President Trump, killing one bystander, and leaving Trump with an injury to his face. The former President could be seen ducking as the crowd screamed as a shooter fired from a rooftop at the rally in… pic.twitter.com/DpcTwLmNl7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 14, 2024

The first attempt was in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 of last year. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks reportedly planned it. However, it appears to be still surrounded by fundamental doubts.

Two months later, on September 24, Secret Service agents discovered Ryan Wesley Routh’s (58) rifle. It was protruding from foliage outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. This was then considered a second attempt at Trump’s assassination.

BREAKING NEWS: Second assassination attempt on @realDonaldTrump . Donald #Trump was between “300 and 500 yards” from the suspect when FBI agents confronted him. pic.twitter.com/PNAhbb0WBO — Miodrag (@MIL0SEVIC) September 15, 2024

A new task force was established last year to look into the two attempts on Trump’s life, and Congressman Mike Kelly was named as its chair. And on December 10, his team released a brief 180-page report just before the congressional session ended.

Kelly was criticized for such a minimal report that was missing substantial information. However, Mark Kelly really tried hard. Yet the federal law enforcement has blocked his task force’s probe by withholding crucial material on Trump’s assassination attempt.

They are adept at obstructing communication and then labelling others as conspiracy theorists. “Well, we wouldn’t have these disparate theories if you responded to our questions,” he remarked.

BOMBSHELL: Trump Assassination Attempt 10 Shots were Fired in Total and the FBI Cleaned up Biological Evidence from the Crime Scene — “COPS DON’T DO THAT EVER!” • According to rep Higgins, Shot 9 was taken by a ‘Swat Operator’ 100 Yards away

—— when he saw Crook’s moving on… https://t.co/9k9yS9HJPm pic.twitter.com/wFgdEokRUo — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 16, 2024

A lengthy list of unresolved evidence requests to the FBI and the Department of Justice was notably included in Kelly’s report. The list also included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Information that is still unknown but unquestionably significant includes any pertinent witness interviews, Thomas Crooks’ text messages, and his phone logs and emails.

Kelly’s bipartisan congressional task team had Republican Clay Higgins, too. He devoted hours to the issue, travelling to Butler to conduct an investigation on Trump’s assassination attempt.

He and Kelly had many questions that no one bothered to answer.

Were there any prescription pills in Crook’s system? Why did he not have any social media accounts? Why was his body handed over to his family just in 10 days?

Higgins wants to know if the FBI saved any tissue or blood samples from Crooks’s body for potential future analysis. He asserts that they most definitely ought to have if they didn’t. This was Trump’s assassination attempt. It’s not a mall shoplifting.

“This was not a typical investigation; this man nearly killed the former and soon-to-be president of the United States,” Higgins continued. “This is not a typical crime.”

Numerous speculations regarding Crooks’ communications have been sparked by media reports about the quantity of cell phones he possessed.

The FBI had a few gaping holes in its conduct of this matter. These mismanaged decisions will cause the FBI to lose public interest and faith. They may get blamed for another probable inside job.

Maybe when these files are made public after a few decades, the public will understand the frustration of inquiry when major players don’t share information.