A war between Iran and the United States is “almost inevitable” unless the two countries achieve a nuclear deal, warns France. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s remarks came as Donald Trump assembled a formidable attack force in the adjacent Persian Gulf.

As per The Sun, it seems that the United States and Israel are preparing a huge coordinated strike against the country of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking in the French Parliament on Wednesday after a discussion on Iran headed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Barrot warned that a conflict would badly disrupt the region. “In the event of failure, a military confrontation would appear to be almost inevitable,” warned Mr. Putin. However, he stated, “Our confidence and conviction remain intact.” Iran should never acquire nuclear weapons.

US military in panic as Iran 🇮🇷 readies all missile cities for war all launchers in Iran’s underground locked loaded ready to fire Iran 🇮🇷 prepares for open war after Trump threat to bomb 💣 the country Kheiber and Sejjil missiles ready to fire opening Pandoras box will cost usa pic.twitter.com/unHwaPU4TB — Steve Adams (@SteveAd13487346) April 3, 2025

“Our priority is to reach an agreement that verifiably and durably constrains the Iranian nuclear programme.” The US and Israel are apparently planning the attack in order to get revenge for Tehran and its proxies’ attacks on Israel. It was the same attack that has been creating chaos in the Middle East for the last 18 months. European authorities are now hoping to get a diplomatic deal done, which will limit the uranium enrichment activity in Iran.

The White House is exploring indirect negotiations with Iran over the pact, while also providing a significant increase to its armed weapons. This will provide Trump with a loaded gun in case he needs it. The US Navy is boosting the number of carriers in the region and has even relocated the aircraft carrier that dumped Osama Bin Laden’s body, the USS Carl Vinson, to the area.

The USS Harry S. Truman, which has played an important role in bombing Iran’s Houthi terror partners, is already present. Analysts say the Carl Vinson is now in the South China Sea and could be in the Persian Gulf as early as April 9. America already has one-third of its B-2 stealth bombers stationed at Diego Garcia.

Satellite images of the airfield tarmac indicate that six of America’s 20 B-2 Spirits are now aimed squarely at Iran and ready to fly. The massive stealth aircraft could be carrying bombs powerful enough to breach tight defences at nuclear installations deep underground and destroy them.

🇺🇸⚔️🇮🇷 War is coming: US is going to attack Iran — Daily Mail ▪️The US has deployed three more B2 Spirit stealth bombers to its base on Diego Garcia, bringing the total number of bombers to seven.

▪️Israel is also preparing for large-scale airstrikes on Iran. ➖”Over the last… pic.twitter.com/r1ebAJbbuO — Henri Jose 🇫🇷 The opinion 🇩🇰 (@ThetruthDW) April 3, 2025

Six Stratotanker in-flight refuelling planes can also be spotted on the tarmac at Diego Garcia in new satellite photographs released today. These planes would refill the B-2 Spirits, allowing them to fly to Iran, drop the payload, then return 2,500 miles to the base.

Since then, Iran has considerably exceeded the agreement’s uranium enrichment restrictions, creating stocks with a high level of fissile purity, much exceeding what Western nations think is justified for a civilian energy program and nearly equivalent to that necessary for nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.