Trump Awkwardly Flexes His Assassination Portrait During Peace Talks, Gets Epic Cold Shoulder from World Leaders

Donald Trump was trolled for being a “narcissist” as he met up with European leaders to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. The moment that earned the President the tag came when he posed for a picture with the leaders in the East wing of the White House.

Several European leaders attended a meeting in the White House to discuss a solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump has been an advocate for a ceasefire between the countries since he started his second term in office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the leaders present at the meeting.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz were the other attendees.

The group posed for the press before the scheduled meeting when Trump decided to step into the spotlight. The President brought the group’s attention to the painting of himself. The painting shows the President with a fist in the air as blood gushes from his ear.

The painting replicates the scene that unfolded after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks in 2024. In the painting, the President can be seen rushing off the stage by his security personnel. “That was not a good day. Not a great day. See the picture?” Trump was heard saying as he redirected the group’s attention to the painting.

Trumped pointed to his fake assassination portrait saying it “was a bad day” while taking the group photo with Zelenskyy and the other European leaders….they didn’t even bother to look 🤣 especially Macron pic.twitter.com/eSQ18WlYyW — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 18, 2025

The group seemed to barely pay heed to the President’s attempt to flaunt his painting. Many of the leaders spared a quick glance at the painting, while French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t even look in the direction of the painting.

Even though Trump’s act barely gained a reaction from the leaders, it evoked plenty of reactions from social media users. Many labeled the President as a “narcissist” for attempting to turn the attention from the cause of the meeting to himself.

“That narcissist actually has that photo hanging on those walls?!!! How utterly embarrassing for our country,” one user wrote. Another labeled the painting as “humiliating propaganda.”

Trump \’s a clown. The group is there talking about a war that has killed roughly 300,000 and seen over 1m casualties, kidnapping of thousands of children, and the destruction of several important cities–and Trump wants to point out his ketchup fiasco. — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) August 18, 2025

A third added, “Everybody in the world despises him. It’s remarkable. He’s achieved global unity.” A netizen claimed that they were “sick” of the President’s “narcissistic self-promotion” and so added that the leaders looked to share the sentiment.

Others labeled the moment as “awkward” and summed it up to be a “disaster.” In other news, Russia’s stance on the war remains the same. The country has maintained its demand of reaching a “peace agreement” instead of a ceasefire.