If Queen Camilla Outlives King Charles III, Here's What Her New Title Will Be

Buckingham Palace made a solemn announcement revealing that King Charles III had recently been diagnosed with cancer. This ignited curiosity regarding Queen Camilla if she were to outlive her 75-year-old spouse. With the Palace indicating that the King is undergoing treatment and feeling 'hopeful,' speculation has arisen regarding the future of the British monarchy, particularly in light of the significant changes the royal family has undergone in recent years following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chris Jackson

If King Charles III passes away before Queen Camilla, it is anticipated that she will assume the title of "Queen Dowager." Merriam-Webster defines a Queen Dowager as "the widow of a king," distinguishing it from the title of "Queen Mother," which was held by Queen Elizabeth II’s mother after the passing of King George VI in 1952.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Alternatively, should the King choose to abdicate the throne to prioritize his health, attention would immediately shift to his eldest son and heir, Prince William. Some believers in Nostradamus's predictions also suggest Prince Harry as a potential contender.

However, questions arise regarding Queen Camilla's status if King Charles were to precede her in death. Insiders within the royal circle indicate a variety of potential outcomes. While Camilla currently holds the official title of queen, she was briefly referred to as "Queen Consort" following Queen Elizabeth's death, with her title later simplified to just queen ahead of Charles' coronation.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Camilla's role post-King Charles's passing would fall to the reigning Monarch, which would be King William. Despite Camilla being referred to as 'Queen Camilla' in recent months, it's essential to note that she technically holds the title of Queen Consort.

She'll never be 'The Queen' to me. Our late Queen Elizabeth intended that Camilla should be referred to as Queen Consort, and Charles and Camilla should have adhered to those wishes. https://t.co/NeuO0qiOmI — Brian Smith (@briansmith118) February 8, 2024

Notably, upon Charles's coronation in May, the palace omitted "consort" from her title on official invitations, symbolizing a significant shift in the public perception of the 76-year-old. The last instance of a British royal family member using the title of queen dowager occurred almost two centuries ago, following the death of King William IV in 1837. With no direct heir, his niece, Queen Victoria, ascended the throne, while his widow, Queen Adelaide, assumed the role of queen dowager.

Moving further, Prince Harry and his relationship with the royal family disintegrated and resulted in a catastrophic end with the release of his autobiographical memoir Spare. Addressing this issue, royal expert Ingrid Seward, speaking on Loose Women, expressed her views on the need for reconciliation between Harry and his father, who is currently battling cancer.

#PrinceHarry didn’t want to be ‘in the same room’ as Queen Camilla while visiting King Charles: reporthttps://t.co/isdfeKeeN2 pic.twitter.com/yJhuOefDj4 — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) February 13, 2024

Seward suggested that while King Charles desires reconciliation with Harry, it would likely require an apology from Harry to Queen Camilla. She stated, "I think Harry’s father would like there to be some reconciliation, but I think that for that to happen, Harry has to apologize to Camilla once and for all."